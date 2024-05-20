AAP claims threat to Delhi CM Kejriwal’s life, writes to Election Commission

The leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday claiming that there is a “very serious threat to the life of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal”. The claims were made by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at a press conference held at the party office, a day after hand-written threat messages were allegedly found on the premises of Patel Nagar and Rajeev Chowk Metro stations as well as inside a Metro coach. The claims were made by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at a press conference held at the party office on Monday. (HT Photo)

In the letter dated May 20, addressed to the chief election commissioner (CEC), the AAP said that if any harm is caused to the safety and security of Kejriwal, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be held responsible, Singh said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

AAP violated FCRA in receiving foreign funds: ED to home ministry

“If you read the language of his threats, it is exactly the same language that the BJP speaks. In the country’s capital, threats to the chief minister of Delhi are being openly issued. The three-time elected CM is being openly threatened to be attacked and killed, and there is silence everywhere, no one is saying anything. My direct allegation is that this attack is being prepared by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and its entire operation is being done by the PM of the country,” Singh said.

The AAP said that its complaint is in connection with social media posts of an Instagram handle, Ankit.Goel_91, who has allegedly defaced the Delhi Metro coach with a clear (hand-written) message, issuing a threat to Kejriwal’s life. He has also posted pictures of similar threat messages being scribbled on the Patel Nagar Metro station. The threat messages also contain abusive language against the CM.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the incident likely happened on Sunday evening and was being investigated by it.

“Some incidents of graffiti writing inside Metro trains and stations have been noticed recently. DMRC expects everyone to refrain from such acts of defacement of Metro properties and urges commuters to not indulge in such activities. Co-passengers are also requested to report such acts to the Metro authorities immediately if they notice anyone indulging in these unlawful activities.Regarding the present case, the security wing of Delhi Metro is already in touch with the Delhi Police for further necessary action,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

G Ram Gopal Naik, deputy commissioner of police, Metro, Delhi Police, said, “A message is being circulated in Metro coaches in Delhi... DMRC has given a complaint regarding defacement inside the Metro coach…a case under relevant acts has been registered at Rajouri Garden Metro police station for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, Singh added that there have been attempts to physically assault Kejriwal in the past also.

Singh demanded a probe and action against the person who has written the threat messages. The AAP leaders also sought an appointment with the ECI to discuss the matter.

Singh said ever since Kejriwal walked out of jail, “repeated attempts to attack him have been made.” “The home minister (Amit Shah) even raised questions on the decision of the Supreme Court. They are so frustrated that they are willing to cause any kind of harm to Kejriwal. I would go so far as to say that these people are ready to plan such an attack in which he can even lose his life. You all know that the BJP has tried to attack Kejriwal many times, this is not the first time,” Singh said.

“It appears that the BJP-ruled PMO (prime minister’s office) is planning an attack on Delhi CM Kejriwal. We firmly believe that all this is being directed by PMO. Modi can go to any limits in order to harm Kejriwal. If any harm is caused to the safety and security of Kejriwal, then only Modi should be held responsible for it,” said the letter to CEC.

In a separate press conference, AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the police have not beefed up the security of Delhi CM as yet. “By now, the Delhi Police should have taken cognizance of the matter... In the matter of open threat against the CM, what did the police do? When police are in action, it becomes visible. It also becomes visible when the police stand with the accused,” Bharadwaj said.

Asked why the AAP did not lodge a complaint with the Delhi Police yet. “It is a cognizable offence and the police should take self-initiated action. What are they waiting for?” asked Bharadwaj.

Through the letter, the AAP leaders sought an appointment with CEC.

“The PM and the BJP have become so blind due to hatred and revenge, that they are ready to cause any kind of harm to Kejriwal and are even willing to take his life. If you are losing the elections, will you start adopting such tactics? Will you do anything out of frustration?” Singh asked.

'AAP can attack Arvind Kejriwal': BJP's response to graffiti charge

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva described Singh’s statement as a film script and added that by May 25, Kejriwal will have his leaders write different scripts so that public sympathy can be garnered.

He added that the Delhi Police should increase Kejriwal’s security. “The Delhi Police should increase the security of Kejriwal as the AAP will resort to various kinds of dramas to avoid people’s questions and to garner sympathy. Spreading lies is their only agenda,” said Sachdeva.