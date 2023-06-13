AAP councillors face off with civic body officials in Delhi

The Karol Bagh zonal office of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday witnessed commotion amid cross accusations and protests from both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors as well as the building department and engineering wing of the civic body.

Councillors alleged that the building department demolishes building sections if bribes are not paid. (HT Archive)

The AAP councillors, led by Ranjeet Nagar councillor Ankush Narang, sat on a demonstration to highlight alleged cases of corruption in the building department of the zone, while the MCD officials led by engineers alleged that the councillors were misbehaving with them.

AAP councillor Narang said that their demonstration at the zonal office was against the corruption in the building department. “We have been raising the issue of corruption in the building department over the last three months. The matter has been brought to the notice of higher officials during several meetings, but no action has been taken. They issue notices on fresh construction and if no bribes are paid, the building sections are demolished,” he said.

Narang added that since he started raising the matter, the number of notices in wards has increased exponentially. “The administration is hands in glove with these people. We will not allow this,” he said, adding that all 11 AAP councillors protested between 11.30am and 6pm.

On the other hand, hundreds of the civic body’s Karol Bagh zonal officials and engineers protested at the same site burning effigies of Narang. Narender Malik, vice president of engineering forum, slammed the councillor over his “misbehaviour”. “Even before he took oath, he had started misbehaving with the officials. No engineer is working with the building mafia. Councillors are engaged in corruption in building cases. We are told by councillors to act against select buildings and save others,” he added. Malik said that they are only demanding that no misbehaviour takes place with bureaucrats.

Naresh Sharma, who heads the MCD engineering forum, said that Narang has been disrespecting the officers during the meetings. “If someone is working with the builder mafia, they should get them arrested. They are threatening the junior engineers. This misbehaviour will not be tolerated, and we will go on strike,” he added.

Narang, meanwhile, said that they will continue the protest if no action is taken in next one week.