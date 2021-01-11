AAP holds 450 mohalla sabhas to highlight corruption in MCDs

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday organised public gatherings in 450 locations across the city, highlighting alleged corruption in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD).

“Today, the AAP organised 450 Mohalla Sabhas in 65 assembly constituencies. They were collectively attended by around 45,000 people… Enthusiasm and spontaneity of the people in Mohalla Sabhas prove that they are tired of corruption in the BJP-led MCDs. They have decided to throw the BJP out of power… People have realised that the MCDs have enough resources but the corrupt BJP has no will to run the MCDs,” said the AAP in a statement.

The AAP had announced on Monday that it will hold 2,500 mohalla sabhas (public meetings) across Delhi between January 7 and 15 to highlight the alleged rampant corruption within the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations.

Announcing the campaign on Monday, AAP leader MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak had said that through these meetings, the AAP will apprise the people of Delhi about the alleged “scams done by the BJP” during its tenure of 15 years in the civic bodies. He said the party has identified around 600 speakers who will address these mohalla sabhas. Pathak said members such as AAP MLAs, councillors, district in-charges, Lok Sabha in-charges, sangathan mantris and ward in-charges have been trained by the party to communicate with people during these public gatherings.

Both the AAP and the BJP have intensified their outreach ahead of the municipal elections scheduled to be held next year. While the AAP has been targeting the BJP over rampant corruption and poor financial health of the three municipal corporations, the BJP had claimed that the AAP government in Delhi has denied funds to the MCDs leading to financial crunch.

The BJP dismissed the allegations of corruption as “baseless”.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “These are baseless allegations. All these numbers about the size of gatherings are just lies. People of Delhi will not forgive the AAP for stopping funds of the MCDs which led to strikes by sanitation workers and other staff.”