AAP launches ‘garbage’ vans to highlight MCD waste mess

New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched a fleet of vans with mounds of fake garbage attached as part of its campaign for the municipal corporation elections, scheduled for December 4.

The AAP has made sanitation one of its main focuses for the upcoming elections, and has been frequently attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- which has been in power in the civic body for the past 15 years -- over its alleged poor management of the garbage issue.

Launching the vans from the party headquarters, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said the idea behind the campaign is to raise awareness among Delhi residents about the three garbage “mountains” in the Capital.

“These vehicles will expose the reality of the three garbage mountains... BJP has been plundering Delhi for 15 years and did not spare a single mohalla from its extortion racket,” Rai said.

“Discussions regarding the MCD elections are picking up momentum across Delhi. The entire Delhi is unanimously raising its voice -- that they will oust the BJP from the MCD... The AAP has fielded candidates on all 250 seats, who have intensified their campaigning through door-to-door and public meetings in their wards,” he said.

The BJP hit back, accusing the AAP government in Delhi of starving the MCD of funds and pointing to alleged scams by AAP ministers.

“The people of Delhi will vote on the issue of corruption and scams, which have been unearthed in the AAP government involving ministers under the watch of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.