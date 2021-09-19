Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP MLA Raghav Chadha inaugurates drainage, road revamp plan
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha inaugurates drainage, road revamp plan

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairperson and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Rajendra Nagar constituency Raghav Chadha on Sunday inaugurated a drainage and road development project which are likely to reduce waterlogging and congestion-related issues in the area
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 11:53 PM IST
AAP MLA from Rajendra Nagar Raghav Chadha (HT Archive)

“MLA Raghav Chadha inaugurated one of the biggest projects in Rajendra Nagar constituency for betterment of drainage systems and re-construction of roads for the convenience of the residents. The problems regarding damaged drains from Naraina Vihar to Naraina village have persisted for decades; Naraina being the priority zone for development got the biggest sanction of approximately 4 crore to complete the work of drainage management and road restoration thereafter,” Chadha’s office said in a statement.

“Being my maternal home, I am emotionally attached to the area. With time, the situation got worse on the stretch, but I will see to it that the residents of Naraina face no more problems,” Chadha said, according to the statement.

“Development at Naraina had been my priority and it’s also my responsibility that those who elected me don’t face problems. A proper drainage system, smooth and safe road management and clean potable water supply is a must for everyone. With the laying of drains from Naraina Vihar to Naraina village, the drainage system will undergo significant improvement. It will also reduce the issue of waterlogging. Reconstruction of roads will also be ensured in a time bound manner,” Chadha added.

