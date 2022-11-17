AAP plan to control strays in Delhi: ‘Adopt Indian’

Claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has prepared a detailed blueprint to resolve the issue of the increase in the stray animal population in Delhi, the party’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said, “The AAP will run a ‘Be Indian, Adopt Indian’ campaign after winning the Municiapl Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.”

On November 11, the AAP issued 10 guarantees, one of which is addressing the growing population of stray animals in the Capital, in the run-up to the municipal election, scheduled to be held on December 4.

“The AAP will make arrangements for shelter and provide the stray animals with healthy food; we will solve the problem of the increase in the stray animal population efficiently. The AAP administration will keep them in modern gaushalas and provide them with nutritious food. Monkeys entering residential areas is a big menace in Delhi. We will keep monkeys in their natural habitat and ensure that they do not have to go out for food. The AAP will collaborate with NGOs and make arrangements for the shelter and food for stray dogs,” Bharadwaj announced at a press conference, which he addressed with two puppies.

The AAP leader underlined that monkeys entering residential areas is a major issue in the Capital. “It may sound like a small problem but you can visit any society in Delhi, particularly in south Delhi, and you will find that the maximum complaints that councilors receive is regarding the number of monkeys in their societies. Once the AAP wins the MCD election, we will ensure that these monkeys are released in their natural habitat, such as Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. We will also ensure that the monkeys are provided with adequate food options within their habitat and that they do not have to venture into colonies in Delhi,” said Bharadwaj.

The party has also claimed that it will solve the issue of stray cattle wandering on roads by providing them with a safe habitat.

“The Delhi government has tried to discuss the issue of stray dogs several times with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled MCD, but the latter was never interested in a serious conversation. We also had a discussion in the assembly, but the MCD never followed through on the actions that they were to take,” Bharadwaj alleged, adding that the AAP will tie-up with NGOs and the MCD will provide them with funds to take care of and provide nutritional food to stray dogs.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back at the AAP and said, “Bhardwaj’s statement is unbelievable as during the last eight years in the government, they did nothing for stray or pet animals. None of the Delhi government’s veterinary hospitals are in working condition, and as for cattle, the Delhi government has done nothing to construct any new cow shelter nor is it providing existing private cow shelters in outer Delhi areas with proper funds.Bhardwaj has just issued the statement to satisfy RWAs which have been demanding policy on stray animals like dogs and cows left on streets.”

The AAP, meanwhile, has intensified its election campaign. Senior leader have asked all candidates to deliver AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s 10 guarantees to all households in the Capital. On Thursday, several party councilors campaigned door-to-door and distributed election material, including the 10 guarentees, among people. The 10 guarantees include making Delhi clean and beautiful; eradicating corruption by shifting building plan processes online; and bringing in a policy to regularise minor alterations in properties via a one-time penalty.

On Thursday, the party also inaugurated its offices in the redrawn 250 wardsof the Capital. The offices are the local coordination centers for electioneering and local level preparations for the polls, party workers said.