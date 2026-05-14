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AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj says denied meet with L-G over 3-year-old's alleged rape
The AAP Delhi chief claimed the survivor's family was being harassed by police and demanded action against the officers concerned.
Published on: May 14, 2026 08:35 am IST
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Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged they were denied a meeting with lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu after reaching Raj Bhavan to raise concerns over the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl at SS Mota Singh School.
The AAP Delhi chief claimed the survivor's family was being harassed by police and demanded action against the officers concerned. He also alleged the investigation was mishandled and sought action against the school administration.
The BJP accused AAP of "petty politics", saying the Delhi government had already initiated strict action, including issuing a show-cause notice to the school management.
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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