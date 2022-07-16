AAP slams MCD move to increase trade and storage licence fee

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- under the of the BJP-led central government -- has increased the trade and storage licence fee from ₹500 to up to ₹1 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, a shop covering up to 10 square metres (sqm) had to pay a trade licence fee of ₹500, but now, it has been increased to ₹4,000. The licence fee for shops up to 10-20sqm has hiked from ₹500 to ₹10,000; for 21-400sqm from ₹500 to ₹21,000; and for over 400sqm to ₹72,000, Pathak said during a press conference on Friday.

The AAP has demanded a rollback of the increased fee, to ensure a relief to the traders, said Pathak. “It seems that the BJP has launched an assault against the people of Delhi. They have decided to make their lives miserable. The BJP knows that their days at helm of affairs in the MCD are over, and their condition is so pitiable that they are running away from the elections. They are well aware that they will not come back to power in Delhi in the next 50 years... So, they have started the politics of revenge,” Pathak claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi BJP spokesperson did not reply to HT’s request seeking reaction to the AAP’s claims.

Pathak claimed that the BJP is mainly targeting the small traders. “The BJP has increased trade and storage licence fees by a thousand times. Earlier, if a trader owned a covering an area of 10 sqm, the person was required to pay ₹500 to get a trade licence. Now, the amount has increased to ₹4,000,” Pathak said, stressing that the “traders are under immense financial stress due the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic caused a loss of 70-80% to the traders. “They are not even close to reaching the level of trade in February 2020 -- one month ahead of the Covid-imposed nationwide lockdown. Even at such stressful times, the BJP has decided to completely destroy the trading business in the Capital. The traders will become unemployed, and will be forced to sell their houses if the situation continues. Earlier, the MCD used to charge ₹160 for a licence. Last year, it was increased to ₹500... and we vehemently opposed that move. The move was delayed for a while, but now, they have crossed all the limits,” Pathak added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MCD did not comment on the matter despite several attempts.