AAP to hold protest at Jantar Mantar over NCT bill, says minister

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest on Wednesday against the bill, which gives overarching powers to Delhi’s lieutenant governor in day-to-day functioning, minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, redefines ‘government' as the ‘lieutenant governor' (L-G) for Delhi in certain aspects. It could also effectively limit the powers of the Legislative assembly in relation to administrative functions. The local government will have to consult with the L-G before taking any executive actions.

“The AAP will hold a protest tomorrow at Jantar Mantar over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. All MLAs of the party and cabinet ministers will be present," Rai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The bill was tabled in the Lower House of Parliament, where the Centre has a comfortable majority, by Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy. “The said bill will promote harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive, and further define the responsibilities of the elected government and the lieutenant governor, in line with the constitutional scheme of governance of National Capital Territory of Delhi, as interpreted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” read a statement of objects and reasons, attached with the draft legislation, attributed to Union home minister Amit Shah.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the bill on Twitter, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to curtail the powers of the elected government after being rejected by the people of Delhi in the city-state's assembly elections and the MCD by-polls. He also said that the bill was unconstitutional and anti-democratic.

“The Bill says - 1. For Delhi, “Govt” will mean L-G Then what will elected govt do? … 2. All files will go to L-G. This is against 4.7.18 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to L-G, elected govt will take all decisions and send copy of decision to L-G,” he said in another tweet,” Kejriwal said in another tweet.

The move is set to bring back the power tussle between the AAP-led Delhi government and the Centre.