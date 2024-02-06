AAP wants more funds, powers for Delhi mayor

Increasing the discretionary funds to the Mayor from ₹10 crore to ₹1,500 crores and empowering her to approve salaries of Group B employees were among 49amendments or cut motions moved by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors during the discussion on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) budget on Tuesday. BJP and AAP councillors shout at each other at the MCD House at Delhi Civic Center on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times)

To be sure, the House will have to pass the motions before the proposals are implemented.The MCD House will finalise the Budget on February 8.

The amendment proposing a huge rise in the discretionary funds for the Mayor led to heated exchanges between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors.

The mayor is granted a discretionary fund to undertake urgent work as deemed fit by him or her. The mayor can use these funds for carrying out development works based on petitions from the councillors, or if any urgent need arises in an emergency.

The BJP members said that the proposals are “illegal” and describe it as an attempt “to usurp the powers of statutory and special committees” as well as that of the municipal commissioner. The AAP countered that the proposal will be put to vote on February 8, when the House will pass the Budget, adding that the BJP had always demanded that the elected representatives should have more powers than unelected officials.

BJP councillor from Keshavpuram Yogesh Verma flagged the said the cut motions tabled by the AAP were in violation of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act. “Funds meant for various committees of the corporation such as the engineering, works, horticulture panels and those for unauthorised colonies and rural areas are being cut to increase the discretionary funds quota for the mayor. This is blatantly illegal move,” Verma said.

Subsequently, the BJP councillors rushed to the well of the House tearing copies of the cut motions and raising slogans that mayor was “stealing MCD’s money”.

Addressing a press conference after the House meeting got over, leader of the House and senior AAP councillor Mukesh Goyal said that the BJP used to argue that elected members should have more powers, but now when it is finally being done, they are opposing the move. “We have put up cut motions. BJP members have also proposed amendments. They will be put to vote on February 8, and whoever has the numbers will win. It may happen that their proposals are also accepted or ours may be defeated. Why are they creating ruckus at this stage. They should allow discussions,” he added.

The AAP has also proposed an amendment to make the mayor’s approval mandatory for the release of salaries of Group B staff. This includes officials such as assistant directors, administrative officer, sanitation superintendent, etc.

After the House witnessed ruckus on Monday over the Supreme Court’s order on the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the cut motions were the subject of heated exchanges between AAP and BJP councillors on Tuesday. The house proceedings started around 2.27pm and lasted for 2.5 hours, but only five councillors were able to speak during the proceedings with three adjournments and pandemonium washing out the entire day’s session.

Leader of the opposition Raja Iqbal Singh said the AAP had earlier attempted to take over the powers of the standing committee, and the move to increase the discretionary funds for the mayor is aimed at taking over the powers of all statutory and special committees as well as the municipal commissioner. “MCD has been unified and if the mayor wanted to increased the discretionary funds from Rs10 crore to say Rs20 crore it could have been justified, but why does the AAP plans to put Rs15,00 crore at the discretion of the mayor. This is dictatorship,” he added.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that the BJP has not allowed the House to operate over the last one year, behaved in a similar manner on Tuesday. “We saw shameful behaviour from senior BJP councillors who have been former mayors and committee chiefs. Tomorrow, is the third and last day for discussion, and we appeal that the BJP should allow a healthy discussion,” she said.