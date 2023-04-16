AAP's one-day special assembly session on Monday amid CBI summons to Kejriwal

The Delhi government has called for the holding of a one-day special assembly session at 11:00 a.m. on Monday. This is in the midst of the ongoing political upheaval in the UT after the CBI issued summons to the Delhi CM in connection with the excise policy scam.

A representative image of the Delhi Assembly session.(HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CBI summoned Kejriwal at its headquarters at 11 am on Sunday as part of the investigation in the now-scraped excise policy. The agency has called him in connection with being the witness to the case and not an accused in it.

A statement issued by the assembly secretariat reads, “The sitting of Legislative Assembly will commence at 11:00 AM and will continue until the business fixed for the day is concluded.”

The AAP had earlier hit out at the BJP saying that the party had targeted it for raising its voice against corruption.

"This incident is unprecedented. And this should be discussed in the assembly. We will have views of all MLAs who are representing various constituencies in Delhi and know their perspective about this issue in the upcoming session," AAP's cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile the BJP said that the Delhi CM was involved in the case and that he was “wearing Sisodia’s gloves.”

Kejriwal’s summons comes just days after AAP acquired the national party status.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON