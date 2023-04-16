Former Karnataka CM and senior leader Jagadish Shettar said that he was humiliated by the senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and clarified that his decision to quit the party is final. He also said that he will submit the resignation today and reveal the future course of action. Shettar has not revealed anything about which party he is willing to join. ‘I was humiliated and ill treated by the BJP,' K'taka ex-CM Jagadish Shettar

Also Read - Despite all assurances, Jagdish Shettar chose himself over party: BJP sources

Speaking to the news agency ANI, he said, “How the BJP leaders treated me in the last few days is nothing but a humiliation. I was ill treated by the party members which forced me to announce my resignation. Some leaders in the state are misusing the BJP system.”

He also said that he will soon decide whether to join a new party and contest as an independent candidate. “I am going to submit my resignation as an MLA and I will also resign from the primary membership of the party. Later I will decide the next course of action, whether I must fight independently or with a party,” added Shettar. He is currently an MLA from Karnataka’s Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP sources said that Shettar has chosen himself over the party. A top source from the party told ANI. “Despite a constant effort to talk to Jagdish Shettar by the party's top leadership, he chose himself over the party," said a BJP source. Party sources further mentioned that several options were given to Jagadish Shettar.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister and Karnataka election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with former state chief minister Jagadish Shettar amid his ultimatum over the allocation of a ticket for the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment.