New Delhi, A leader Saurabh Bharadwaj met the family of a NEET aspirant who allegedly died by suicide in northwest Delhi, and said the government must assure students that there would be no paper leaks in the future to prevent them from taking extreme steps.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj meets family of Delhi NEET aspirant who hanged self

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant died after allegedly hanging herself at her residence in northwest Delhi's Azadpur, police said on Friday.

Bharadwaj visited the family of the aspirant and said the student had been preparing for admission to MBBS courses for several years.

He claimed the student was under stress after reports of an alleged NEET paper leak surfaced.

"The government should give assurance to our youth that no paper leak will happen again. Young people should not take such extreme steps," Bharadwaj said.

According to him, the student had appeared for the NEET examination multiple times and was making her final attempt this year.

He said the family had pinned high hopes on her performance and described her efforts as significant given her background.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Bharadwaj also urged the Centre to take the matter seriously and identify the "real masterminds" behind alleged paper leaks linked to competitive examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharadwaj also urged the Centre to take the matter seriously and identify the "real masterminds" behind alleged paper leaks linked to competitive examinations. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Bharadwaj claimed that similar cases of students taking extreme steps had emerged from different parts of the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharadwaj claimed that similar cases of students taking extreme steps had emerged from different parts of the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The A leader said students and parents had lost trust due to repeated allegations surrounding examination leaks over the years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The A leader said students and parents had lost trust due to repeated allegations surrounding examination leaks over the years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although no suicide note was found at the spot, the deceased's family members suspect that she took the extreme step due to the cancellation of the national entrance test, a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although no suicide note was found at the spot, the deceased's family members suspect that she took the extreme step due to the cancellation of the national entrance test, a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They also took the body to a crematorium without informing the authorities, claiming that they were unaware of the legal formalities in such cases, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also took the body to a crematorium without informing the authorities, claiming that they were unaware of the legal formalities in such cases, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak. The re-exam has been scheduled for June 21.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON