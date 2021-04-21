Above 18 happy to get the Covid jab? Well, mostly!

Excitement, nervousness and a few apprehensions — the news that all adults above 18 could get the jab in “a liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination” from May 1, has brought mixed reactions from the young.

‘We need to have faith in the system’

After India reported a new record high of around 2.73 lakh cases in a day, the news of the vaccine becoming available to everyone above 18, came as a sigh of relief to many such as 19-year-old Political Science student Abhir Bhalla. He feels this decision was “much needed”, and adds, “Young people, after all, are the ones who are out and about the most and are carriers and spreaders of the disease. That’s also because people had started to believe that the young are somewhat immune from the virus, which is certainly not the case. If we look at what doctors have been saying, the second wave has witnessed a lot of youngsters with severe cases. Undoubtedly, there are apprehensions because there has been speculations around the efficacy of the vaccines and the whole situation with blood clots and all, but I think we need to have faith in the system.”

A 24-year-old Aniketh Sircar, Delhi-based MBA student, shares the sentiment and adds that he will certainly take the shot “irrespective of the side effects and the probability of still contracting the virus”. “If the government had approved of the vaccine, it would’ve been for a reason, and hence I’m looking forward to the availability of the vaccine for the youth as well,” adds Sircar.

“I have three main reasons to get the vaccine,” says Ruchir Gupta, a corporate professional, adding, “Firstly it’ll help us achieve herd immunity, secondly it’ll open up options for travelling for both work and leisure and thirdly, psychologically I would be relieved that I’ve taken the jab!”

A “small discomfort” shouldn’t have bearing on the decision, feels Akshay Kumar, a 29-year-old business architect, who is glad that the government has announced the vaccination for the youth. “I would rather get vaccinated than get caught by the virus with no way to recover! A small discomfort would be far better than landing in an ICU,” he says.

‘No one can assure there won’t be long term side effects’

And then there are those that have certain apprehensions for taking the jab. “I feel very hesitant in getting vaccinated,” says 22-year-old Jacqueline Joseph, a BEd student in Noida, adding, “Most people who are getting vaccinated are also contracting Covid, which is a very alarming concern since it negates the purpose for which the vaccine was created! Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, I’ve pretty much stayed put at home. Fortunately for the time being I can work remotely. Although that still comes with constraints and worries.”

18-year-old Chiquitta Oberoi says she would like to get vaccinated, but wishes to see some results of the vaccine before going ahead. She says, “I’ve seen my family and friends getting bad body aches, head aches, high temperature, cough etc. Since the Covid vaccine is really new in the market, no one can assure that there will be no long term side effects on the body, which also makes me sceptical.”

