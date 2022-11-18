ACB quizzes MLA Tripathi in cash-for-ticket case

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Thursday questioned AAP’s Model Town MLA Akhilesh Tripathi for nearly 10 hours in connection with the allegations that one of his relatives and an assistant took money allegedly on his behalf to give the party ticket to woman for contesting the December 4 municipal elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ACB officers aware of the case details said that they have summoned Wazirpur legislator Rajesh Gupta for questioning on Friday since his name has also surfaced in the case.

“We have questioned MLA Tripathi on his alleged role. He may be summoned again for probe. We have summoned MLA Rajesh Gupta on Friday,” said an ACB officer who asked not to be named.

On Wednesday morning, the ACB announced the arrest of three men -- Tripathi’s brother-in-law, his personal assistant (PA) and another person -- who allegedly took money from a north Delhi businessman to get his wife an AAP ticket for contesting the MCD elections.

ACB chief Madhur Verma said Tripathi’s brother-in-law Om Singh, along with his two accomplices -- Shiv Shankar Pandey (PA of MLA Tripathi) and Prince Raghuvanshi --- were caught with Rs. 35 lakh that they were returning to the complainant because his wife’s name was not in the candidate list announced by the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“That person (Gopal Khari) himself is involved as a middleman and has at least 50 cases against him. I don’t see it necessary to speak against such people. Law will take its course,” Tripathi said on Thursday.

According to ACB officers, the complainant, Gopal Khari, approached them on November 14, alleging that MLA Tripathi had demanded Rs. 90 lakh for an AAP ticket from ward 69 (Kamla Nagar) to his wife, Shobha Khari.

“The complainant paid a bribe of Rs. 35 lakh to MLA Akhilesh Tripathi and ₹20 lakh to MLA of Wazirpur, Rajesh Gupta on Tripathi’s instructions. He assured MLA Tripathi that the remaining money would be paid after his wife got the ticket. On November 12, the complainant did not find his wife’s name in the list of candidates released by party. The accused Om Singh contacted Khari (complainant) and said that the money would be returned and that his wife would get a ticket in the next election. Khari has submitted video and audio recording of the conversation when the money was returned,” said ACB chief Madhur Verma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer said that on the intervening night of November 15-16, ACB laid a trap at Khari’s residence and caught the three men while returning ₹35 lakh. The ACB has filed an FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act and are probing the role of all people connected to the case.

On Wednesday, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the development is a “matter of satisfaction” for the party as it shows that the AAP’s ticket allocation process cannot be influence by offering money. “Someone paid money to someone but they still could not get the party ticket. I see a silver lining in it and AAP has passed in this test. This is a solid proof that money does not have impact in the functioning of Aam Aadmi Party,” Sisodia said

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After reports of the arrest on Wednesday, Delhi BJP leaders demanded Tripathi’s resignation. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, “Today, they stand exposed after the arrest of Tripathi’s brother-in-law with cash. They used to accuse BJP, but today it has been proved that Kejriwal sold tickets for corporation elections. He should immediately expel Tripathi and Gupta from AAP.”