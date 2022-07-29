Act against residential plots on farm lands: Delhi LG

New Delhi: Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has directed the district magistrates to take action against illegal plots for residential purposes, specially in the rural areas of the Capital, officials in the LG office said on Thursday.

“Pointing towards the problem of sale of agricultural land after cutting it into residential plots, the LG directed the DMs to take proactive and strict action, so as to prevent unauthorised sale of land. In this regard, the DMs were also asked to carefully verify the carving of smaller plots at old farmhouses and ensure necessary action in accordance with provisions of law,” the LG office said in a statement.

The officials said Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar and divisional commissioner KR Meena were also present in the meeting.

The LG also directed the officials to go out in the field, monitor sanitation, identify waterlogging spots and fix them in coordination with agencies concerned. He also told the officials to promptly act against complaints of encroachment.

The Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on the matter.