Action against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan put on hold in Shaheen Bagh demolition case

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has put on hold the trial court proceedings in a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan and 11 others in connection to the demolition drive conducted by south Delhi Municipal Corporation in the Shaheen Bagh area in May this year.

The FIR was registered against Khan and his supporters for allegedly stopping the officials from conducting their duty.

On Tuesday, justice Anu Malhotra stayed the proceedings at the trial court after one of the 12 accused and a lawyer--Arfa Khanam--moved court alleging that the summons was issued erroneously.

Khanam had challenged the summoning order of August 1, 2022 passed by the trial court and an order of the special judge of September 8, 2022 dismissing the revision petition against the summoning order.

The FIR named 12 accused including Khan and present petitioner and was registered under Sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The case was lodged on the complaint from SDMC’s licensing officer to the city police on May 9 stating that an encroachment removal drive was fixed for the day on the main road Shaheen Bagh along with Jasola Canal to Kalindi Kunj Park.

It was alleged in the complaint that while the staff and police personnel were present at the site for carrying out the encroachment removal action, Okhla area’s MLA from AAP, Amanatullah Khan, along with his supporters did not allow the field staff of SDMC in performing their duties.

It was alleged that after their resistance was witnessed by the police as well as media personnel present at the the site, a prayer was made to take appropriate legal action against the said persons for interfering in discharge of official duties by public servants.

The matter would be heard on October 19.