Admissions to Delhi Sports School to begin Wednesday
New Delhi: The Delhi Sports School, which aims to provide sports infrastructure and professional training to students at an early age under the aegis of the Delhi Sports University, will start admitting students to its inaugural batch from Wednesday, officials said.
Outlining the purpose of the school, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said, “Delhi Sports School will accept students from all over the country. Our government aims to identify exemplary sports talent and nurture them. We will train students to become international sports champions and Olympians in the future.”
The admission process to the school will be carried out through the Delhi Sports University which will organise talent scouting camps across various states. “All the students interested in getting admitted to Delhi Sports School will need to go through the rigorous process of talent scouting. They will first need to register themselves on the school’s online portal using the link http://dsu.ac.in/registration. Once the registration closes, a prescreened list of students will be prepared based on merit,” stated the Delhi government in a written statement issued on Monday.
Once shortlisted for the talent camps, students will undergo various tests such as motor ability, speed endurance and agility tests along with sports specific tests. After clearing these tests, the shortlisted students will be invited to Delhi where they will go through further tests. Shortlisted candidates will also have to undergo a few medical tests before getting the offer of enrolment, said officials.
The school will have classes 6-12 with a co-educational setup. It will be fully residential, with separate accommodation facilities for boys and girls. The school will provide professional sports training and facilities for 10 Olympic sports: archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, swimming, table tennis, and lawn tennis.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
