Home / Cities / Delhi News / Admissions to Delhi Sports School to begin Wednesday
delhi news

Admissions to Delhi Sports School to begin Wednesday

New Delhi: The Delhi Sports School, which aims to provide sports infrastructure and professional training to students at an early age under the aegis of the Delhi Sports University, will start admitting students to its inaugural batch from Wednesday, officials said
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jun 21, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: The Delhi Sports School, which aims to provide sports infrastructure and professional training to students at an early age under the aegis of the Delhi Sports University, will start admitting students to its inaugural batch from Wednesday, officials said.

Outlining the purpose of the school, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said, “Delhi Sports School will accept students from all over the country. Our government aims to identify exemplary sports talent and nurture them. We will train students to become international sports champions and Olympians in the future.”

The admission process to the school will be carried out through the Delhi Sports University which will organise talent scouting camps across various states. “All the students interested in getting admitted to Delhi Sports School will need to go through the rigorous process of talent scouting. They will first need to register themselves on the school’s online portal using the link http://dsu.ac.in/registration. Once the registration closes, a prescreened list of students will be prepared based on merit,” stated the Delhi government in a written statement issued on Monday.

Once shortlisted for the talent camps, students will undergo various tests such as motor ability, speed endurance and agility tests along with sports specific tests. After clearing these tests, the shortlisted students will be invited to Delhi where they will go through further tests. Shortlisted candidates will also have to undergo a few medical tests before getting the offer of enrolment, said officials.

The school will have classes 6-12 with a co-educational setup. It will be fully residential, with separate accommodation facilities for boys and girls. The school will provide professional sports training and facilities for 10 Olympic sports: archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, swimming, table tennis, and lawn tennis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Protestors set ablaze Farakka Express train at Danapur Railway Station during a protest against the Agnipath scheme, in Patna, Bihar. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson

    The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • People seen hanging from the bulldozer as the groom rides the machine to reach his wedding venue in Uttar Pradesh. (Screengrab.ANI video)

    Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity

    Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.

  • NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

    Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail

    Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out