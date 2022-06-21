Admissions to Delhi Sports School to begin Wednesday

New Delhi: The Delhi Sports School, which aims to provide sports infrastructure and professional training to students at an early age under the aegis of the Delhi Sports University, will start admitting students to its inaugural batch from Wednesday, officials said.

Outlining the purpose of the school, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said, “Delhi Sports School will accept students from all over the country. Our government aims to identify exemplary sports talent and nurture them. We will train students to become international sports champions and Olympians in the future.”

The admission process to the school will be carried out through the Delhi Sports University which will organise talent scouting camps across various states. “All the students interested in getting admitted to Delhi Sports School will need to go through the rigorous process of talent scouting. They will first need to register themselves on the school’s online portal using the link http://dsu.ac.in/registration. Once the registration closes, a prescreened list of students will be prepared based on merit,” stated the Delhi government in a written statement issued on Monday.

Once shortlisted for the talent camps, students will undergo various tests such as motor ability, speed endurance and agility tests along with sports specific tests. After clearing these tests, the shortlisted students will be invited to Delhi where they will go through further tests. Shortlisted candidates will also have to undergo a few medical tests before getting the offer of enrolment, said officials.

The school will have classes 6-12 with a co-educational setup. It will be fully residential, with separate accommodation facilities for boys and girls. The school will provide professional sports training and facilities for 10 Olympic sports: archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, swimming, table tennis, and lawn tennis.