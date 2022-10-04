Admissions to Delhi University distance education courses begin

The Delhi University on Monday launched six new courses, including Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), at the School of Open Learning (SoL) with the aim of offering job-oriented programmes to students.

The School of Open Learning, a part of the Campus of Open Learning, was established under the University of Delhi on May 5, 1962. The institute offers open and distant education to students from across the country.

While launching the new courses during a press conference, Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said that new courses were being introduced at the school after 28 years.

“SoL is currently in its 60th year of establishment. In the past 28 years, no new courses were launched at SoL... Last year, we decided that it was important to introduce new courses in tandem with the changing times so that students find the courses useful,” Singh said, adding the university had sought necessary approvals from the statutory bodies for the introduction of the courses.

“We are launching six new courses in SoL. The first course in Master of Business Administration. The other courses are Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Arts-Economics (Hons), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, Masters of Library and Information Sciences,” Singh said.

Director of Campus of Open Learning Payal Mago said that over 500,000 students enrolled at SoL every year, which necessitated the introduction of more job-oriented courses.

“Around 550,000 students graduate from SoL every year. We had continued with traditional courses for the past many years but the vice-chancellor suggested that it was important for us to launch job-oriented courses at the Campus of Open Learning. We are introducing courses that will benefit students wishing to pursue MBA, BBA, and economics, besides other flagship courses,” said Mago.

She said that the courses had been launched after the due approval from the Distance Education Bureau and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Mago added that except MBA, the number of seats in all five new courses is unlimited. For MBA, 20,000 seats have been approved, for which admission will be done on the basis of merit. She added that admission in all the SoL courses will take place in line with the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF)-2022 under NEP-2020 and the details about the admission process will be shared by the end of this week. The registration and admission process will be completely online this time, varsity officials said.