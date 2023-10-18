Admissions to nursery classes in Delhi to begin November 20

The Directorate of Education on Wednesday released the schedule for admissions to nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 in private unaided recognised schools in the city for the year 2024-2025.

The admission criteria for the entry-level classes will be uploaded by the department on November 20, which will be followed by the commencement of the admission process and availability of forms. (HT Archive)

According to the schedule, the admission process for the general category will begin on November 20 and conclude on March 8 next year.

The admission criteria for the entry-level classes will be uploaded by the department on November 20, which will be followed by the commencement of the admission process and availability of forms.

The last date for submission of application forms is December 15. According to the DoE, the first list of admissions will be released on January 12 and the second list on January 29.

The schedule for seats reserved under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories is yet to be released.

“No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission of admission’s application form i.e. 15.12.2023,” the DoE circular stated.

Schools are allowed to charge only ₹25 as registration fee, and the purchase of school prospectus by parents shall be optional, stated the circular.

Last year, the admission process began in December. Bharat Arora, President of Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools said that starting the process earlier than usual is a “welcome move” because neighbouring states begin earlier so Noida completes their process before Delhi. He added, “Schools will also get enough time to gear up for the next session in terms of any modification or upgradation in the infrastructure or other resources.”

