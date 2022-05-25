Admissions violating DU guidelines will be deemed void, registrar warns St Stephen’s
The Delhi University on Tuesday wrote to St Stephen’s College informing the minority institution that it will declare ‘’null and void’’ all admissions made by college in violation of the Central Universities Common Entrance Tes (CUET) guidelines, after the college released a prospectus on Monday reiterating that it will admit students to undergraduate courses while sticking to its stated 85:15 (CUET score:interviews) weightage formula.
In the letter to St Stephen’s principal John Varghese, DU registrar Vikas Gupta said the college had assigned a weightage of 15% to interviews of candidates, in violation of the admission policies of the varsity, which mandated that admissions for the 2022-23 session be done solely on the basis of CUET-2022 scores.
The university asked the college to withdraw the prospectus containing an ‘’incongruent policy” immediately and issue a public notice stating that the approved admission policy of the Delhi University shall be applicable to admissions to undergraduate courses offered by the college for academic session 2022-23.
Gupta further said any admission done in violation of the admission norms and policies will not be recognised by the varsity and will be treated as “null and void”. In the prospectus, the college has stated that it will adopt the CUET as the eligibility criteria with 85% weightage given to CUET scores and 15% to personal interviews.
Gupta said, “The University of Delhi shall not be responsible for any consequential impact on the life and career of the candidates admitted in your college in violation of the University admission policy’’.
He also reiterated the university’s position on the matter of admissions to minority institutions. “Taking note of the fact that it is a minority institution (Christian community college), the university has decided that 50% of open seats shall be filled solely on the basis of merit (CUET score),” Gupta said.The remaining 50% are reserved for minority candidates and shall be filled solely on the basis of 85:15 weightage formula, the DU registrar said.
The university had also informed the college that there will be a single merit list for admission of candidates belonging to the Christian community, regardless of any denominations/sub-sects/sub-categories.
Fifty percent of seats in minority colleges are reserved for students belonging to community which runs the institution. St Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College are two Christian minority institutions under Delhi University.
St Stephen’s, meanwhile, has stated that it reserves the right to admit students as per its own admission policy given that it is a minority institution. The college also issued a circular in April stating that it will provide admissions based on formula of 85% CUET scores and 15% interview marks for all categories. Since then, there has been a stalemate over the admission policy between the college and the university.
St Stephen’s principal did not respond to calls and text messages seek,ing his comment on the latest development.
-
Delhi engineer found dead in Pune gorge
Pune: The four days of frantic search for the missing Delhi-based engineer Farhan Shah (24) ended on Tuesday after the rescue team recovered the trekker's body from a 350-foot gorge near Duke's Point in Lonavla during the morning hours. The body was traced by rescuers from INS Shivaji team who had joined the local police, National Disaster Response Force and Shivdurg Prathistan teams, in finding the engineer who had lost his way.
-
In jail for two years based on hearsay, says Umar Khalid
New Delhi: Activist Umar Khalid, an accused in the main conspiracy case pertaining to the 2020 communal riots in north-east Delhi, on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that he has spent two years in jail on a “baseless” charge sheet by the police and a hearsay statement by a protected witness.
-
4 juveniles booked, 3 others arrested by Pune police for murder attempt
The Hadapsar police on Tuesday booked four juveniles and arrested three others for allegedly attempting to murder a kiosk owner in Kalepadal. The arrested accused have been identified as Vitthal Dhananjay Chougule ( 19), Rishikesh alias Janglya Bharat Panchal ( 20) and Chaitanya Tulshiram Karad ( 23), all residents of Kalepadal. The victim Chetan Praveen Jagtap (19) was attacked on Sunday, 9pm According to the police, the group was seeking revenge for the gruesome murder of their associate Sunny Hiwale.
-
New Delhi LG to take oath on Thursday
New Delhi: chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Vinai Kumar Saxena, will be sworn in as Delhi's Lieutenant Governor on Thursday, the LG office announced on Tuesday. Saxena, 64, will be administered the oath of office at Raj Niwas at 11 am by the chief justice of Delhi high court Vipin Sanghi, the LG office said. Saxena will be the first LG of Delhi from a non-bureaucratic, non-defence background.
-
Case against DU registrar, Daulat Ram principal on Dalit teacher’s complaint
The Delhi Police on Monday filed a case against Daulat Ram College principal Savita Roy and the Delhi University registrar Vikas Gupta on a former teacher's complaint alleging atrocities against her in 2020, before her contract with the college was terminated and not renewed. Police said the woman, an ad hoc assistant professor, was removed from service in August 2020, after which she approached the court and the police with a complaint.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics