After AAP charges, BJP claims ‘attacked with a sharp object’ in MCD House

A war of words broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the ruckus and clash at the Civic Centre, before the commencement of voting for the Delhi mayor election, over the swearing-in of nominated councillors.

The maiden meeting of the newly elected MCD House was adjourned without electing the mayor.

The AAP members got into heated arguments with their BJP counterparts, who retaliated by raising slogans against the AAP and its convener Arvind Kejriwal. Amid the chaos, both sides alleged manhandling by the other camp.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma alleged that two BJP councillors were manhandled by AAP members.

Watch: Delhi Mayor Poll: AAP, BJP Councillors exchange blows as ruckus erupts at Civic Centre | Watch

“Two of our councillors – Anita and Inder Kaur were surrounded by AAP’s male councillors. Five of them jostled around Inder Kaur. With a sharp object, they struck her and she suffered a cut. When Anita came to her rescue, she also suffered a cut,” Verma said.

Hitting out at the BJP, AAP councillor Praveen Kumar accused the party of doing “hooliganism”.

“The BJP is doing hooliganism. Swearing-in of the nominated councillors was being held first. A ruckus broke out when we objected to it and asked that the swearing-in of elected councillors should be held first. They (BJP) threw a momento,” Kumar said.

While coming down heavily on the AAP, Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi asked why they (AAP) are afraid when they are in the majority.

“All the ruckus was started by AAP leaders. This is because they are unaware of the rules. When they are in the majority, why are they afraid? AAP MPs do the same in Rajya Sabha as well. They should allow voting,” she said.

Ruckus in MCD House: How it unfolded?

> The MCD house saw a high drama for over an hour as Delhi was all set to elect its first single mayor in 10 years after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was unified last year.

> The ruckus was seen as BJP councillor Satya Sharma, the presiding officer overseeing the process, invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take oath first.

> AAP and BJP councillors raised slogans inside the house. The presiding officer, MCD commissioner and other officials left the house after the ruckus in the house.

> BJP MPs Dr Harsh Vardhan and Gautam Gambhir along with Pravesh Verma and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri were present during the proceedings of the house.

> The oathtaking was stopped and the meeting was disrupted as the AAP councillors stood on the tables, including those of the presiding officer.

> AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that nominated members (aldermen) never cast their votes in the MCD House.

> Condemning the AAP for creating a ruckus, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters, "Why are they scared to face the elections? It again proves that they have no faith in established rules and norms."

> The MCD House comprises 250 elected councillors. The BJP's seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi and the AAP's three Rajya Sabha MPs and 14 MLAs nominated by the Delhi assembly Speaker will also participate in the elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. Six members of the standing committee will also be elected.

> The Congress, which has nine councillors, has decided not to take part in the voting.

> The AAP, which ended the BJP's 15-year rule in the MCD winning 134 wards in the civic polls in December, has a clear majority in the 250-member House.

(With inputs from agencies)

