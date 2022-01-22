After CM Kejriwal, BJP requests L-G to end weekend curfew, other curbs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi urged lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal to end the ongoing restrictions imposed in the national capital to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter addressed to Baijal, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta requested that the ongoing weekend curfew and the opening of shops on an odd-even basis should end. Gupta also demanded that restaurants and gymnasiums should be allowed to operate at 50% of their capacity.

Also Read| Delhi L-G rejects CM's proposal to lift weekend curfew, advocates status quo

Citing data published by the Delhi government, Adesh Gupta said that the spread of Covid-19 is under control and the third wave of the pandemic seems to have subsided.

He added that due to the current restrictions imposed, trading activities have suffered badly and traders are facing huge losses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Apart from traders, thousands of people who work in trading establishments are facing salary cuts while daily wage labourers are totally losing their income,” the Delhi BJP also said in his letter to L-G Anil Baijal.

Gupta pointed out that public transport services in Delhi, which are operating at their full capacity, have not reported any specific spread of infection.

"I request you (Anil Baijal) to immediately convene a meeting of DDMA to review the restrictions and orderly withdrawal of the odd-even system for markets along with the lifting of the weekend curfew,” he said.

The BJP's request to Anil Baijal comes a day after the Delhi L-G rejected chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's proposal to lift weekend curfew amid a drop in daily Covid-19 infections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Night and weekend curfew to continue in Delhi as DDMA issues fresh guidelines

People familiar with developments told Hindustan Times on Friday that Baijal suggested maintaining the status quo on lifting weekend curfew and removing the odd-even rule for the opening of shops till the pandemic situation improves. However, he allowed private offices to operate with 50% capacity.

Later on Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced that both weekend and night curfew will continue until further orders and also introduced fresh Covid-19 guidelines.

The national capital has so far recorded more than 1.78 million cases since the onset of the pandemic. On Saturday, the daily tally surged again with 11,486 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. However, the fresh infections have been below the 20,000-mark since January 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}