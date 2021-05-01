After Fabiflu row, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir says will give oxygen concentrators for free

As thousands of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in the national capital gasp for oxygen, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said he will distribute 200 oxygen concentrators among people for free from Sunday onwards, ANI reported. "I've ordered 200 oxygen concentrators and will distribute them among people for free. It will start tomorrow. People have to bring doctor's prescription and patient's oxygen level details to get oxygen concentrators," he said, according to ANI.

The East Delhi MP said the step has been taken to strengthen the city’s fight against the second wave of the virus. "The concentrators, that have been bought by the MP out of his own pocket, will be made available to all those suffering from mild to moderate COVID-19 infection at home," a statement issued by his office said.

Earlier last week, the MP's decision to offer free antiviral drug Fabiflu from his local office had triggered a row. Following his announcement, the Opposition accused him of hoarding the drug. “People of East Delhi can get ‘Fabiflu’ from MP office (2, Jagriti Enclave) for FREE between 10-5. Kindly get Aadhar & prescription,” Gambhir had tweeted, without mentioning how he managed to get the supply of the medicine which can only be bought on a doctor’s prescription. The Delhi High Court had also questioned if Gambhir had license to procure and distribute the drug in large quantities.

Commenting on the situation in Delhi, the cricketer-turned-politician said people are desperately looking for oxygen cylinders while the Arvind Kejriwal-led government was "abdicating" its responsibility. "Delhi does not deserve this chaos and I will do whatever it takes, whatever is in my power, to help the people in their fight against one of the toughest battles we have seen in recent times," he said.