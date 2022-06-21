After four years on the run, woman wanted in extortion case arrested from Bhopal

New Delhi: A 56-year-old woman, who was on the run for the last four years after police filed an extortion case against her, was arrested from Bhopal, Delhi police said on Tuesday.

Police said the woman had blackmailed a doctor from Jamia Nagar after she pretended to be unwell and asked him to visit her at her house in 2018. According to the doctor’s complaint, the woman and her accomplices had drugged him, recorded videos and used it to blackmail him. The man told police that the woman had met him at his clinic by posing as a patient and later asked him to come over to his house by pretending to be unwell.

Police said that the woman had fled the national Capital, after learning that the doctor had filed a police complaint. Her two accomplices were arrested in April 2019 but she was on the run, police said.

Rohit Meena, the crime branch’s deputy commissioner of police, said investigation revealed the woman and her accomplices had blackmailed several residents of south east Delhi’s Jamia Nagar using the same modus operandi. Explaining her modus operandi, police said the woman called the victims to her house, drugged them, after which her accomplices’ recorded videos of the victims. The videos were later used in blackmailing them.

“She disclosed that the kingpin of the gang is her cousin, Jahangir alias Sheku. In 2018, she lived in Maharashtra and was called to Delhi by her cousin for the purpose of extorting money from the wealthy people in the area. He also helped the woman get a rented house. She is originally from Kallar Road in Bhopal. Her husband in a cloth vendor there. Further investigation is underway,” said DCP Meena.

