After four years on the run, woman wanted in extortion case arrested from Bhopal
New Delhi: A 56-year-old woman, who was on the run for the last four years after police filed an extortion case against her, was arrested from Bhopal, Delhi police said on Tuesday.
Police said the woman had blackmailed a doctor from Jamia Nagar after she pretended to be unwell and asked him to visit her at her house in 2018. According to the doctor’s complaint, the woman and her accomplices had drugged him, recorded videos and used it to blackmail him. The man told police that the woman had met him at his clinic by posing as a patient and later asked him to come over to his house by pretending to be unwell.
Police said that the woman had fled the national Capital, after learning that the doctor had filed a police complaint. Her two accomplices were arrested in April 2019 but she was on the run, police said.
Rohit Meena, the crime branch’s deputy commissioner of police, said investigation revealed the woman and her accomplices had blackmailed several residents of south east Delhi’s Jamia Nagar using the same modus operandi. Explaining her modus operandi, police said the woman called the victims to her house, drugged them, after which her accomplices’ recorded videos of the victims. The videos were later used in blackmailing them.
“She disclosed that the kingpin of the gang is her cousin, Jahangir alias Sheku. In 2018, she lived in Maharashtra and was called to Delhi by her cousin for the purpose of extorting money from the wealthy people in the area. He also helped the woman get a rented house. She is originally from Kallar Road in Bhopal. Her husband in a cloth vendor there. Further investigation is underway,” said DCP Meena.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
