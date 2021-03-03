After losing lone seat, BJP downplays performance in Delhi local body polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party which on Wednesday said that the outcome after the Gujarat local body polls is a manifestation that farmers have voted for reforms brought in by the Union government by way of implementing the new farm laws downplayed the party‘s performance in the Delhi local body elections where it failed to retain its lone seat.

In the by-elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party won four of the five seats. It also won the Shalimar Bagh North constituency which was earlier held by the BJP.

Though Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta said the party will introspect and work to remove the shortcomings, the central leadership declined to comment on the party’s dismal performance.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who referred to the BJP’s performance in Gujarat as an illustration of people’s faith in the BJP-led NDA government, declined to comment on the Delhi performance.

Referring to Gujarat he said, “It is a feat for any political party to remain in power for so long. The Congress has been wiped out.”

The BJP won a clear majority in all 31 districts of the Panchayat as well as 196 out of 231 taluka panchayats and 70 out of 81 municipalities. “These results mean that people voted for development and that farmers are with the reforms,” he said.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi‘s speech in Assam he said, “He had tried to defame Gujarat and targeted Gujarati traders (for low wages of tea workers in the state)...People rejected his negative campaign.”

