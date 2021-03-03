After losing lone seat, BJP downplays performance in Delhi local body polls
- In the by-elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party won four of the five seats. It also won the Shalimar Bagh North constituency which was earlier held by the BJP.
The Bharatiya Janata Party which on Wednesday said that the outcome after the Gujarat local body polls is a manifestation that farmers have voted for reforms brought in by the Union government by way of implementing the new farm laws downplayed the party‘s performance in the Delhi local body elections where it failed to retain its lone seat.
In the by-elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party won four of the five seats. It also won the Shalimar Bagh North constituency which was earlier held by the BJP.
Though Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta said the party will introspect and work to remove the shortcomings, the central leadership declined to comment on the party’s dismal performance.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who referred to the BJP’s performance in Gujarat as an illustration of people’s faith in the BJP-led NDA government, declined to comment on the Delhi performance.
Referring to Gujarat he said, “It is a feat for any political party to remain in power for so long. The Congress has been wiped out.”
The BJP won a clear majority in all 31 districts of the Panchayat as well as 196 out of 231 taluka panchayats and 70 out of 81 municipalities. “These results mean that people voted for development and that farmers are with the reforms,” he said.
Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi‘s speech in Assam he said, “He had tried to defame Gujarat and targeted Gujarati traders (for low wages of tea workers in the state)...People rejected his negative campaign.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC panel inspects Metro Phase 4 sites to see if trees can be saved
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court grants bail to five arrested for violence on R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 cases reported among students, parents urge schools to hold online exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five held for violence and rioting in Mukundpur in outer Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
220 acre Bharat Vandana park in Dwarka sub-city gets green clearance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP wins four of 5 municipal wards in by-polls, BJP draws a blank while Cong wins one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Book Trust editor booked for sexual assault on woman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records 240 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths, infection tally nears 640,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After losing lone seat, BJP downplays performance in Delhi local body polls
- In the by-elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party won four of the five seats. It also won the Shalimar Bagh North constituency which was earlier held by the BJP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court reunites man with his two dogs, says ‘unjustified to deprive of companionship’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Department of Telecom brings down 140 illegal mobile signal boosters in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People voted once again for development: Kejriwal on Delhi municipal bypolls win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People unhappy with them: Kejriwal on BJP’s performance in Delhi civic bypolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi MCD election results 2021: AAP wins 4 seats, Congress bags Chauhan Banger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi MCD bypolls: Early trends show AAP leading in 4 seats, Cong in 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox