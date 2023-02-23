After peaceful first half, chaos reigns in Delhi’s municipal House as polls disrupted

Elections to the six members of the standing committee hung in balance as nearly eight hours of peace in the MCD house, during which it elected the mayor and deputy mayor, was disrupted by the members of the BJP as slippers, bottles and punches flew at the Civic Centre with a complete pandemonium stalling the polls to the highest decision making body of the corporation.

The ruckus continued till late night. At the time of going to the print, the House was still in session, and the House was ringing with slogan shouting. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ruckus continued till late night. At the time of going to the print, the House was still in session, and the House was ringing with slogan shouting. Both, members of the AAP and the BJP, blamed each other for the disruption and alleged attack by members of the rival party.

A few minutes after the voting for standing committee members began around 6.11pm, members of the BJP rushed into the well of the House protesting mayor Shelly Oberoi’s order that all voting members will be allowed to carry their phones inside the polling booth. BJP members protested it, saying it is against the mandate of the House and should not be allowed.

Around 7.30pm, when Oberoi clarified that mobile phones will not be allowed and election for six members of standing committee will be completed today as per the Supreme Court orders. But, the BJP councillors demanded that 47 members had already cast their votes, and process should start afresh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP councillor Shikha Rai said that allowing phones and clicking pictures amounts to violation of secret ballot process. “We demand the mayor to hold the election fresh on all six standing committee members’ seats,” said Rai.

The mayor said that a bundle of 300 secret ballots came to the municipal office, of which 55 were distributed. “While 50 had managed to drop their ballot papers in the box, rest didn’t. We had asked them to return the papers but not everyone did. Now, we are left with fresh 245 ballot papers so holding election from beginning is not possible,” said Oberoi.

Due to the ruckus, the House was adjourned seven times between 6.34 pm and 7.57pm.

Oberoi later alleged that she was attacked by members of the BJP. “BJP Councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders,” she tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In response, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “This is absolutely shocking and unacceptable.”

The BJP, however, denied the allegation and blamed the AAP members for the ruckus. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP first obstructed standing committee elections by allowing use of phones and later making its councillors throw water bottles. “It clearly shows that they won’t allow standing committee election to take place as they are going to lose the election. If needed, BJP will go to the court and also the people’s court,” said Kapoor.

The protesting BJP members alleged that the AAP councillors were taking photos of the ballot papers and sharing it with their leaders to ensure there did not vote against the party. “Earlier, when leader of the House Mukesh Goel and other AAP members demanded that mobile phones and pens should not be allowed inside the polling booth, no one objected. But now the mayor is allowing the use of mobile phones. It is evident that the AAP councillors are clicking photos of their ballot papers,” BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to the appeals to bar phones, mayor Shelly Oberoi said that taking away phones will hurt the dignity of the councillors.

Meanwhile, protests and slogan shouting continued in the House. But, around 11pm the House descended into complete chaos with members starting to assault each other, throwing bottles and slippers even as some of them hid under the tables.