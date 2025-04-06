After pilot success, PWD to fix potholes with instant tech

The Public Works Department (PWD) on Saturday conducted trial of a steel slag-based instant pothole repair technology “Ecofix” on the Delhi Secretariat Road. Workers at the Ecofix trial on delhi secretariat Road. (HT Photo)

Ecofix is a ready-to-use pothole repair mix, developed by Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) in collaboration with a startup Ramuka Global Services. Officials said that the road was opened for traffic immediately after repairs and the successful trial indicated that it may be used for pothole repair work on other stretches too.

“Providing Delhi citizens with better, safer, and pothole-free roads is our top priority. The successful trial of the Ecofix technology will help us carry out timely and durable repairs ahead of the monsoon season,” PWD minister Parvesh Verma said. He was present on the Delhi Secretariat Road at the time of the trial.

The agency has committed to 2.5 years of maintenance of places where Ecofix has been used, Verma said. “For the next two and a half years, any maintenance required for the repaired patches will be handled by the implementing agency itself,” he mentioned.

Satish Pandey, senior principal scientist and head of flexible pavement division at CSIR-CRRI, who invented the Ecofix technology, informed that the mix is made using metallurgical waste from the steel industry – specifically steel slag.

“The use of processed industrial waste not only makes the solution cost-effective and durable, but also promotes environmental sustainability by reducing reliance on natural aggregates,” Pandey said.

Explaining the difference between conventional road repair techniques and Ecofix, officials said the former require dewatering of pothole and application of tack coat while Ecofix can be applied under waterlogged conditions without any tack coat requirement. Additionally, these roads are expected to be more durable as Ecofix is prepared using processed iron and steel slag aggregates and specially customised binder.

Further, officials said that the Delhi government and PWD are now evaluating this technology for wider implementation to improve road safety and introducing innovation in road maintenance.