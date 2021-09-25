Lawyers seek security overhaul after Rohini court shootout left three dead

Judicial work was paralysed in city’s seven district court complexes on Saturday after lawyers abstained from work, demanding modification of security norms in court precincts, a day after the dramatic shootout at the Rohini court complex saw alleged gangster Jeetender Maan (known as Gogi) gunned down by two people from rival gangs, who were then shot dead by the police.

Thousands of lawyers abstained from court proceedings on Saturday, which led to several cases being adjourned.

The courts, however, passed orders and judgments that were scheduled for Saturday, said Sanjeev Nasiar, spokesperson of the coordination committee of the All District Bar Association.

A team of lawyers also met police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday and discussed security provisions in Delhi’s courts, Nasiar said.

During the day, advocate Rakesh Sehrawat, chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), had a meeting with Asthana and pointed out security shortfalls inside the Rohini court.

Sehrawat said he pointed out that metal detectors, CCTV cameras, X-ray machines were not working inside the court, and that CCTV footage from Friday showed that security personnel did not bother frisk anyone entering the court.

“We saw in the footage that the security guard was not vigilant. So, we asked the CP to make a person accountable for the security lapses on Friday. We also asked how such heavily armed people could enter a courtroom and open fire during proceedings,” he said.

Sehrawat said that the CP also ensured that action would be taken against the erring officers.

“He gave us a positive response and called five special commissioners of police during the meeting. He also assured us that the security systems for all district courts will be upgraded to the level of Supreme Court.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, “The Rohini district police has been in regular coordination with Rohini court administration and all other stakeholders regarding security of the court premises. Joint commissioner of police (northern range) is already enquiring into the shooting incident in the courtroom and is also conducting a review for further strengthening the court security.”

Meanwhile, a plea has been moved in the Delhi high court urging it to direct authorities to take requisite measures for the safety and security of district courts in the city, a day after the shootout inside the Rohini courtroom.

The petition, filed by advocate Deepa Joseph, said the Delhi courts had become unsafe for her and fellow lawyers, and are “easy terrain” for gangsters to settle scores.

“This shootout inside the court again puts a big question mark on the safety and security of judges, lawyers and litigants inside the district courts in Delhi,” Joseph said.

The plea sought direction to the Delhi Police and the Bar Council of Delhi to consider instructing all police personnel at court entrances to ensure they check the ID cards of every lawyer who enters a court.

It also sought to direct the Delhi Police to raise security and frisking level of lawyers at par with the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, and to take disciplinary action against the officers who fail to implement the direction with utmost diligence and seriousness.

The plea, moved through lawyers Robin Raju and Blessan Mathews, said the BCD be asked to issue an advisory to all the District Bar Associations in the city to recommend members of their bar to cooperate with police personnel at the main entrance of courts.