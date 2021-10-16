After row, DDA promises more public hearings to discuss Delhi master plan

Protecting the Yamuna riverfront and green spaces in the city, reviewing the mixed land use provision, and better parking provisions— these are some of the main topics in the draft Master Plan of Delhi-2041 (MPD-2041) on which the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received the most number of public comments. In all, the land-owning agency has received over 33,000 comments, officials said.

The draft MPD-2041, which is the vision document for the city’s development for the next two decades, was put in the public domain in June this year.

On Friday, the DDA clarified that public hearings to discuss the draft master plan will continue in November as well, but refrained from specifying the total number of such sessions that will be held. The clarification came after residents and civic society members objected to the two-day public hearing schedule — on October 18 and 20— announced by the DDA, in which 17,162 people are expected to participate.

A senior DDA official said on condition of anonymity, “The DDA is committed to providing sufficient time for hearings and for considering the suggestions and objections on MPD-2041. These proceedings will start from October 18 and continue into November. If need be, it will be further extended.”

The public hearing, which will be held online this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will deliberate on 16 broad issues such as environment development control norms and heritage, among others, based on the MPD-2041 chapters.

In the environment section, DDA officials said suggestions are largely related to protecting the Yamuna riverfront and ensuring adequate green spaces in residential localities.

Many have expressed concern over city roads getting flooded during monsoon and suggested a proper GIS framework for drainage networks. The DDA official quoted above said, “The new master plan will be GIS based and all services, infrastructure developments, areas and their use will be mapped.”

Many also suggested that noise monitoring stations be set up in the city.

Another pressing concern, especially for resident welfare associations, is the mixed land use (MLU) provision, which allows for commercial activities in residential areas. DDA officials said many have suggested that the provision of mixed use streets, which was introduced in the Master Plan of Delhi-2021, should be reviewed and future development of mixed land use must be discouraged.

Several RWAs said allowing commercial activities has damaged the residential character of neighbourhoods. Rajiv Kakria, convener of “Save Our City” campaign and a resident of Greater Kailash-1, said, “It (MLU) has destroyed the residential character of neighbourhoods. Today, safety and security have become our main concern due to rampant commercialisation of residential areas. We don’t know who is entering our areas and this needs to end.”

As the draft master plan pushes for redevelopment or regeneration of old areas, the land-owning agency has received a lot of comments on revising/relaxing the existing development control norms.

Two new policies (transit oriented development and land pooling) for future development of the city, introduced by the DDA in 2007, are in the nascent stages of implementation. The land-owning agency has received suggestions seeking clarification on permissible floor area ratio under both policies.

One of the biggest problems in the city is that of parking, according to public comments. While various government agencies have taken up multilevel parking projects in different parts of the city, parking remains a problem in commercial centres. Many people have recommended that the DDA make multilevel parking mandatory in commercial centres.

Another key concern is about the successful implementation of the master plan itself. the East Delhi RWA Joint Front, said people don’t know how much of the previous master plan (MPD-2021) has been implemented so far.

DDA officials said the MPD-2041 has a provision for annual review of its implementation. The DDA has received suggestions regarding setting up a portal to monitor all projects in Delhi and also a unit for monitoring the progress of the implementation of the master plan.