...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

After Saidulajab collapse, CM orders citywide audit of illegal buildings

The directions were issued after a five-storey building collapsed near Saket on May 30, killing five young professionals and the owner of a neighbouring canteen

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 04:44 AM IST
By Snehil Sinha, New Delhi
Advertisement

In the wake of the building collapse in south Delhi’s Saidulajab that claimed six lives, chief minister Rekha Gupta has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to undertake a citywide audit of unauthorised constructions and buildings found to be in violation of prescribed norms, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

A view of the site where a four-storey building collapsed in Saidulajab in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
A view of the site where a four-storey building collapsed in Saidulajab in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Gupta has asked MCD commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar to submit a detailed report on illegal constructions, particularly unauthorised additional floors, identified across residential, commercial and market areas, along with details of the action taken against them, officials said.

The directions were issued after a five-storey building collapsed near Saket on May 30, killing five young professionals and the owner of a neighbouring canteen.

“Following the incident, the chief minister has instructed the MCD to carry out a comprehensive audit of unauthorised constructions across Delhi and submit a detailed report on violations identified in the past and the action taken against them. She has also directed that responsibility be fixed wherever lapses are found,” a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.

During her visit to the site on May 31, Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry headed by the south Delhi district magistrate to determine the cause of the collapse and identify those responsible. She also directed the departments concerned to investigate possible construction irregularities, safety norm violations and administrative lapses.

 
Trending Topics
building collapsesouth delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home/Cities/Delhi News/After Saidulajab collapse, CM orders citywide audit of illegal buildings
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON