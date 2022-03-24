Ahir protest jams Delhi-Gurugram e-way
Commuters were stuck on the Gurgaon-Delhi Expressway and traffic spilled over to other roads on Wednesday as police diverted the routes as they tried to control a march by members of the Ahir community from Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk to press their demand for a separate regiment in the Indian Army.
Organisers of the protest claimed more than 50,000 people, from across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, turned up for the protest, making the crowd hard to control, following which the march was cancelled. The march, led by the Sanyunkt Ahir regiment Morcha, caused a traffic jam that extended for up to 6km till Hero Honda Chowk.
Commuters travelling from Rajasthan and Manesar towards Delhi between 11.30am and 5pm were the most affected. The traffic situation was back to normal by 6pm after several protesters left the site, said police.
Gurugram traffic police said they had issued advisories in advance. “We informed people about the route diversions in advance; still they took the expressway... We deployed 1,100 personnel at 20 locations to monitor traffic,” said Ravinder Singh Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).
Satish Yadav, president of Yadav Maha Sabha Haryana, said they are planning another protest in two months.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
