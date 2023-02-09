AIIMS to increase number of ICU beds

To improve its critical care facility and increase the number of beds for emergency cases, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will start creating individual intensive care units (ICU) and high dependency units (HDU) in each department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AIIMS director Dr M Sriniwas, in an order issued on Wednesday, directed all clinical departments to create small ICUs and HDUs within their wards by February 28.

“It is noted that currently, the percentage of ICU and HDU beds in AIIMS, New Delhi, is less than 10%. This number is contemplated to rise above 30% after the implementation of the AIIMS masterplan. However, in the interim, there is a requirement to make a concerted effort to augment our critical care capacity by converting a few existing ward beds to ICU and HDU beds. This shall also help us transition to a higher critical care capacity in a graded manner,” the order issued by Dr Sriniwas said.

The present number of ICU and HDU beds is not readily available, AIIMS officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The departments have been asked to optimise space within the existing wards, ensuring efficient utilisation of existing human resources. They will also have to optimally utilise existing medical equipment.

“All clinical departments are requested to complete this exercise by February 28, 2023, and submit their projections for augmentation of ICU and HDU beds for the year,” the order said.

A senior doctor at AIIMS said that this will be a major boon for thousands of critical patients that come to the hospital every day.

“AIIMS is the best and the most reliable government facility in the country and thousands of patients come here everyday. This order will not only ensure that there is bed availability but will also train our doctors and staff to handle critical cases better,” the doctor said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON