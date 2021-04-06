Home / Cities / Delhi News / AIIMS to lose down walk-in OPD registrations from April 8 in view of Covid surge
delhi news

AIIMS to lose down walk-in OPD registrations from April 8 in view of Covid surge

AIIMS said OPDs/speciality clinics will continue to provide requisite services only for such patients (new and follow-up) having prior appointments.
PTI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:40 PM IST
File photo of AIIMS Delhi.

The AIIMS has decided to temporarily lose down routine walk-in OPD patient registrations, including speciality clinics and all centres, with effect from April 8 to minimise the possibility of community spread of coronavirus and optimise diversion of available manpower and resources for the treatment of affected patients.

It said OPDs/speciality clinics will continue to provide requisite services only for such patients (new and follow-up) having prior appointments.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

"In view of increased need to minimise possibility of community spread of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and also to optimise diversion of available manpower and materials, resources for the care and treatment of suspected/confirmed patients of COVID-19 disease, it has been decided to temporarily lose down routine walk-in OPD patient registrations, including speciality clinics in AIIMS hospital and all centres with effect from April 8," a communique sent to all chiefs of Centres and Heads of all clinical departments said.

Respective departments may fix the limits of daily new and follow-up patients in outpatient department (OPD) for the next four weeks, depending on available strength of residents after contributing to COVID-19 pool.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man wanted in 39 criminal cases arrested after brief encounter with police

Delhi Metro to only allow essential workers in trains after 10pm due to curfew

Will strictly enforce night curfew in Delhi: police

Delhi court grants bail to former TMC MP K D Singh in money laundering case

Departments in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) main hospital have also been requested to inform the same to faculty-in-charge and OPD services through e-mail, so that computer facility can be intimated for modifications, the communique added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus aiims delhi
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP