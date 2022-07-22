AIIMS-Delhi hikes private ward room rent following 5% GST | Check revised rate

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced an increase in the charges of its private ward rooms following the recent decision by the GST Council to levy a 5 per cent tax on hospital room rent exceeding ₹5,000 per day.

According to a government notification, the revised charge has been effective from July 18. A notification issued by the AIIMS says the charges for A class (deluxe room) at the hospital will now be ₹6,300 per day. Patients have to pay 10 days advance deposit of ₹66,000, including 5 per cent GST and diet charges.

“The undersigned is directed to notify the following hospital charges for room rent for private ward hospitalized patients with effect from 18th July, 2022, as per notification of Government of India levying GST @5 percent on the room rent (except ICU) exceeding ₹5000/- per day per patient charged by a hospital. Room rent: ₹6,000 + GST 5% = ₹6300/- per day for A- class or Deluxe rooms," Narinder Bhatia, financial advisor, AIIMS communicated to medical superintendent, HoDs and other key officials of the institute in a letter dated July 20.

Diet charges: ₹300/- per day (for patients- optional and or for attendant- if specifically requested. The 10 days advance deposit for the patients for A class/ Deluxe rooms will be ₹66,000/- including 5 per cent GST and diet charges, said Bhatia, adding that this has been issued with the approval of AIIMS, director, New Delhi.

The GST Council has decided that services provided by clinical establishments by way of rooms other than intensive, critical care, intensive cardiac care and neonatal intensive care units where the rent levied is more than ₹5,000 a day will attract a 5 per cent tax. This came into effect from July 18.

