‘Aim now Viksit Dilli’: CM sets tone for governance in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is rooted in action — since coming to power in February, it has worked on and resolved issues related to air pollution, public healthcare, education, infrastructure development, and welfare works, chief minister Rekha Gupta said at an event held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, a day after her government completed 100 days of being in power. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with cabinet ministers on Saturday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

During a nearly hour-long conversation with actor Anupam Kher, the CM elaborated on the works undertaken in these sectors. A day ago, she and her cabinet ministers unveiled a 22-page workbook defining her government’s early imprint on the Capital.

At the event, attended by all the six Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, party legislators, and many senior officials, the CM highlighted what the BJP administration counts as its accomplishments so far — works undertaken to clean the Yamuna, and implementation of the long-delayed Ayushman Bharat scheme, among others — and made announcements of their upcoming plans. This, she said, includes an ordinance to regulate fees of private schools, distributing monthly financial aid to women, and improving the condition of slum areas.

During the discussion, Gupta, who is only the fourth woman CM of Delhi, also spoke about her personal experience of becoming the head of the government, the shortcomings of the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, and Operation Sindoor of the Indian Army.

“Ours is a 24x7 government, and our next goal is — Viksit Dilli,” Gupta said.

Cleaning the Yamuna

The CM highlighted her government’s works in contrast with the previous AAP government: Gupta said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party merely put up a show in the name of cleaning the river, while untreated sewage continued to be discharged into it.

On the other hand, her government made the river’s rejuvenation their top priority from day one. A ₹9,000 crore allocation to the Delhi Jal Board budget to strengthen sewerage system and water supply infrastructure, installation of seven new Sewage Treatment Plants, rehabilitation of eight more STPs, and launching of Decentralized STPs, were some the measures undertaken.

“In the last 100 days, several metric tons of waste have been removed from drains, and officials directed to complete drain cleaning before the monsoon. Sewer and water pipeline work has also been initiated in about 1,700 unauthorized colonies. Additionally, a modern command-and-control centre has been established, 1,167 GPS-enabled tankers deployed, and the DJB Water Tanker App launched for water supply monitoring. In south Delhi, 70 new tube wells have been installed...” the CM said.

Air pollution

CM Gupta said the previous government turned Delhi into a gas chamber, but her government has prioritised pollution control through water sprinklers, anti-smog guns, and rolling out of electric buses.

“We have deployed 1,000 sprinklers and approved 70 advanced mechanical road sweeping machines. Installation of smog guns in all high-rise buildings has also been made mandatory. Additionally, under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector initiative, 460 electric buses have been introduced for last-mile connectivity, and 2,000 more electric buses will be added by the end of the year. Our goal is clear – to make Delhi a clean, healthy and safe capital,” Gupta said.

The CM emphasised the need for adoption of solar energy. “Under the PM Suryaghar: Muft Bijli Yojana an additional subsidy of up to ₹30,000 is being provided. The government aims to install 230,000 rooftop solar panels over the next three years,” said CM Gupta.

Development of slums

In response to a question, CM Gupta dismissed what she said were “rumours” being spread by the Opposition regarding slum demolitions.

“The Congress and the AAP used slum residents as vote banks and did not give them even basic facilities. No slum will be demolished in Delhi. Instead, ₹700 crore has been allocated for the development of slum areas. Until every slum dweller receives a permanent home, they will continue to live in their current shelters— but with improved facilities and dignity,” said CM Gupta.

Mahila Samridhi Yojana

On the rollout of the much-awaited Mahila Samridhi Yojana -- a key election promise as part of which eligible women have been promised ₹2,500 a month — the CM reiterated the scheme will be implemented successfully.

“I will fulfil all aspirations of the women of Delhi. A total of ₹5,100 crore has been allocated for this scheme in the budget. We have so far held six meetings to discuss eligibility and the finer details. We do not want the scheme to fail the way it did in Himachal and Punjab. We will implement the scheme in a way that it does not fail after starting. All eligible women will get the benefits, for sure,” said the CM Gupta.

Other works undertaken for women welfare include construction of 500 day-care centres for children, and strengthening of Anganwadi services. Two new “Sakhi Nivas” hostels will be constructed for working women. For women’s safety, CCTV cameras are being installed and one-stop centres are being established in every district to provide emergency support to women in distress.

Taking a dig at the previous AAP government, CM Gupta said: “They sat in their Sheeshmahal with lavish curtains, tuning into only the news they liked. While they decorated their halls with corruption, we have rebuilt Delhi with honesty.”

On a question regarding changes in her personal life after becoming the CM, Gupta said: ““I found a lot of love and blessings from people..I have lost the carefree nature. Now I feel that since I am holding this position, I need to think before I speak.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the public welfare schemes, improvement in infrastructure, and ground-level decisions have helped in moving towards making Delhi a developed Capital.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said every promise made by the BJP during the assembly elections will be fulfilled before 2030, while BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that in the last 100 days, the Rekha Gupta government has made remarkable progress across all sectors.

Later in a post on X, the CM said that the changes being seen in the Capital are “a reflection of result-oriented governance”. “In 100 days, we have proved that if the intention is clear, change is not only possible but certain.”