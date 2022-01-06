Air India sale to Tatas: Delhi HC dismisses Swamy’s plea seeking CBI probe

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe into the Air India disinvestment process.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh heard the plea and a detailed order was awaited.

Swamy sought setting aside and revocation of any action or decision or grant of any further approvals, permissions or permits with respect to the Air India disinvestment process while claiming it was “arbitrary, illegal and against the public interest”.

He said the process was rigged in favour of one of the parties. He claimed that Tata Sons was given an undue advantage in the process.

The Centre and the Tatas have rejected Swamy’s claim.

On Tuesday, the court had reserved its order after hearing the arguments.

Swamy maintained that he was not opposing the policy of disinvestment and believed in the idea of a free market, but was raising the issue of “impropriety, illegality, misconduct and corruption” in the process.

“I am in favour of disinvestment, but this is gigantic corruption in my view. I am complaining about the rigged procedure. It is rigged in favour of Tata companies,” he said on Tuesday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said Swamy’s petition was based on “misconceptions” and does not require consideration.

