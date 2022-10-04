Air quality in Delhi improves a bit, stays in moderate zone

Delhi’s air quality, which was hovering close to the “poor” category for the last two days, showed an improvement as surface winds picked up. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily national bulletin released at 4pm, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading was recorded at 128 (moderate) on Monday—a drop from Sunday’s reading of 181 (moderate). However, the air quality is expected to improve to the “satisfactory” category by Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain on Wednesday.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the IMD, Delhi will witness rain from October 5-9, with peak rainfall activity set to take place on October 7. While the IMD had initially forecast chances of drizzle activity on Tuesday night, clear skies are now expected on Tuesday, with rain commencing from Wednesday.

“There is a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal, which is gradually advancing towards northwest India. The wind direction, which is northwesterly, is expected to transition to easterly winds by October 5, which will bring rain and moisture towards Delhi-NCR,” a met official said, adding that while drizzle activity is expected on October 5, light rain is expected on October 6 and light to moderate showers are expected on October 7.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s wind speed was over 10km/hour during the day, allowing pollutant dispersion to take place, officials said. Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) also predicts Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain below 200 in the next few days, due to the rain.

“The overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the moderate category from October 3 to October 5. Air quality will improve after that, but will remain between the moderate and satisfactory categories on October 6. There is possibility of very light rain on October 5 and light rain or thunderstorm activity is expected on October 6,” the Early Warning System (EWS) forecast said.

Delhi, meanwhile, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is one degree above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, which is one degree above normal for this time of the year. Both the maximum and minimum will remain in a similar range for Tuesday, forecasts show.

