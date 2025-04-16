Airport wheelchair guidelines set to be reviewed

The government is planning to revise accessibility guidelines at airports to limit free wheelchair facility only to senior citizens, with those below the age of 60 years likely becoming subject to new conditions to avail the service. Airport T1 resumes operations. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

According to officials aware of the matter, the changes have been driven by complaints by air travellers of wheelchair shortages and of shoddy equipment.

“The government is formalising a policy that may be announced by the end of May. Under the proposed rules, younger passengers may be required to submit a medical certificate to access free wheelchair services,” said one of the officials cited above.

They may also need to pay a nominal fee if they require assistance to reach boarding gates, this person said, adding that the study of passengers revealed that the service was being used more for this purpose.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is spearheading the initiative and has held meetings with airlines to draft new eligibility criteria for free access. An airline representative confirmed the discussions, saying, “Airlines are in talks with the regulator and have proposed charging for wheelchair services.”

A second airline official cited rising costs and misuse of the service. “Demand has surged. Service providers are charging us heavily when requests exceed contracted limits. Offering free wheelchairs to all is becoming unsustainable,” the official said.

“Some passengers request wheelchairs without genuinely needing them. Beyond equipment, trained staff too are in short supply,” the official added.

According to a former airline official, passengers at times misuse the service since those on wheelchairs are shepherded through crowded queues by the assistants.

While DGCA director general Faiz Ahmed Kidwai was unavailable for comment, a senior official of the Union ministry of civil aviation confirmed the regulator will soon submit recommendations, with a final announcement expected next month.

The second official explained that the paid option is being explored for those that need assistance, but may not qualify under the stricter norms. “We are looking at a nominally priced service for those who can’t walk long distances,” said the official.

To be sure, there was no indication on what the precise stricter norms may include.

The DGCA is also considering awareness campaigns to educate passengers on proper use of the service and reduce misuse.

Biji Eapen, president of the Airline Users Rights and Grievances Redressal Forum, said, “Government officials should understand the realities before listening to airlines. Passengers’ rights are concerned with services, safety, and quality. Without considering or understanding passenger fundamental rights, or without addressing such, passengers won’t get any benefits.”

Airlines reportedly handle more than 1,000 wheelchair requests daily. Recent penalties have been imposed on carriers for lapses in providing the service, including a ₹30 lakh fine on Air India for failing to offer pre-booked wheelchairs.

“Airports also offer buggy services, many of which are free—but not enough passengers are aware of them. These services need better promotion to ease demand on wheelchair facilities,” the former airline official quoted above said.