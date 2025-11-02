All 13 pollution hot spots in Delhi under scrutiny: Sirsa

All 13 pollution hot spots in the capital are under continuous monitoring, Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday during an inspection of pollution control measures and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)’s air quality monitoring system near Anand Vihar Metro Station. Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at the Anand Vihar AQI monitoring station. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Sirsa said the Delhi government has intensified its winter action plan, stepping up on-ground action across pollution hotspots to tackle worsening air quality. “All hotspots are being extra-monitored. Our goal is to address the traffic congestion at these hotspots, the lack of road management, and the degraded infrastructure there. The MCD, DTC, and PWD have taken strict action against the instructions issued three days ago. Our preparations have been ongoing for nearly seven months, and work is underway on the tenders and work orders that were issued,” he said.

Sirsa added that major infrastructure work is underway to curb dust and vehicular emissions. “From charging stations to e-bus systems, work has begun on all the roads in Delhi that were prone to dust. Roads are being renovated by various departments, costing over ₹400 crore. Work on installing permanent water sprinklers through mist in these hotspots has also begun,” he said.

During his visit to Anand Vihar, the minister also flagged a small unpaved road patch at the bus terminal entrance, terming it a “classic example of bureaucratic neglect by previous governments.” He directed officials to begin tree transplantation and pave the road immediately. “This key stretch at Anand Vihar has been closed for decades. Our government will now ensure that the road is opened for public commute, easing congestion at the slip road outside Anand Vihar bus stop and curbing local dust emissions,” he said.

Sirsa added that the government is addressing the unique problems at each hotspot according to their specific requirements and that similar review inspections are scheduled at other critical hotspots, including Ashok Vihar and Punjabi Bagh, as part of the ongoing winter pollution control campaign.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday was recorded at 303 (very poor) at 4pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, a sharp deterioration from 218 (poor) recorded at the same time on Friday. The capital has seen severe AQI fluctuations in recent days, prompting experts to question the transparency and consistency of data reporting. To be sure, last week witnessed a range of “very poor” to “poor” days with Thursday logging the highest of the month, at 373 (“very poor”).