‘All about bashing farmers': SC on Delhi govt's affidavit on air pollution

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Delhi government over its affidavit, detailing immediate measures to improve the air quality of the city. While perusing the affidavit the Top court said it was "all about bashing farmers and how the entire cause ( of pollution) is stubble burning."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Giving an earful to the city government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Apex also said that it is "passing the buck to Municipal Commissioner." "This kind of lame excuse will force us to hold an audit of the revenue you are earning and spend on popularity slogans," the court also said.

The court has now asked the central government and the state to prepare a report on which industries can be stopped, which vehicles can be prevented from plying and which power plants can be stopped. The report should also carry information on the government will provide alternative power by then.

The court has asked the Centre and state to submit the report by Wednesday (November 17).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | 'We are helpless': Punjab farmers continue to burn stubble

In its order, the Supreme Court also asked the state governments to persuade the farmers to stop stubble burning for the next two weeks. It also asked the central government to consider work-from-home for its employees.

The court then concluded that major culprits of air pollution are transport, industries, vehicular traffic apart from stubble burning in some areas. “If timely steps taken by the government, pollution can be kept to manageable levels," it said.

The AAP government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it was ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control air pollution as immediate measuree. However, it would have very limited impact if it not implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states. “Given Delhi's compact size, a lockdown would have limited impact on the air quality regime," the Delhi government said in the affidavit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every year after Diwali, air quality in Delhi starts to deteriorate and plunged into ‘poor', ‘very poor’ categories, making it unbeathable for its residents.

On Sunday, the Delhi government issued a noitification, banning construction activities to reduce the dust particles in the air. The government has also shut school till November 20 and asked all government offices in Delhi to work from home, starting from Monday.