All DIAL vehicles to get IoT devices by Aug-end, reduce fuel consumption at IGI
NEW DELHI: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the airport operator at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Wednesday said it has been able to reduce fuel consumption by use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices across its diesel and petrol vehicle fleet.
DIAL said there has been a reduction in fuel consumption up to 23% in its vehicles, with the entire fleet of around 1,000 vehicles to be covered by the end of August, officials said.
In addition to saving fuel, DIAL said IoT devices were used to track locations for vehicles and schedule periodic maintenance of each vehicle.
“There are around 1,000 diesel and petrol-operated vehicles that are being used in the vicinity of the Delhi Airport. These vehicles include two-wheelers (motorcycles), light motor vehicles (LMVs), heavy motor vehicles (HMVs), and tractors. DIAL is installing IoT devices in a phased manner in all its vehicles. By the end of August, all the vehicles of DIAL would be fitted with IoT devices,” said a DIAL spokesperson. The process to install these devices began in April.
IoT devices send alerts to the authorities whenever there is a violation of safety rules, for instance a vehicle driving out of the designated areas airside or going over the speed limit. DIAL said these devices helped them save 23% fuel in utility vehicles used by Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team and in vehicles involved in airside operations, for security & project works and vehicles used by the engineering teams.
“Similarly, around 9% of fuel was saved after IoT devices were installed in tractors,” the spokesperson said, stating the device saves information on the movement of a vehicle, the distance travelled, the fuel usage and whether the vehicle was idling or not.
“Any unauthorized use of vehicles like running the air conditioning while the vehicle is standing or taking a vehicle out of the permitted path can all be monitored,” the spokesperson added.
According to DIAL, this move will help in cutting down 8,82,200kg of carbon emissions per year. In five years, these IoT device-fitted vehicles can help DIAL reduce approximately 44,10,922kg of carbon emissions.
-
No interview, oral test for level-6 posts in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday approved a proposal to exclude various level-6 posts from the requirement of an interview or oral test, officials said. The decision is aimed at increasing efficiency, transparency and timely conclusion of recruitment process for government jobs, they said. “The recruitment against these Level-6 posts shall now be made on the basis of written test only,” an official spokesman said.
-
BJP politicising national flag: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for 'politicising' the national flag and accused it of using coercive measures to force people to buy and hoist the Tricolour. The BJP has taken out various rallies along with the national flag across Jammu and Kashmir which were joined by local leaders of the party. Mehbooba, who is also the president of the Peoples Democratic Party also blamed the BJP for 'lowering' the prestige of national flag.
-
Ludhiana | Despite spending crores potholed roads a common sight in old city areas
Despite spending crores on road construction works ahead of the assembly elections, many roads are in a bad shape, increasing the possibility of accidents on waterlogged roads. The condition of roads has further deteriorated in Old city Areas, including Chaura Bazar, Daresi, Brown road etc, due to waterlogging and gravels spread on road portions resulting in accidents. Former councillor Parminder Mehta said the level of road increases after construction work, but the level of manholes is not increased.
-
Woman, daughter swept away in Ramban flash floods
A woman and Shamima Bano's daughter were feared dead after they were swept away in a flash flood in Nera rivulet above Mehar area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said on Thursday. “They are feared dead. The rivulet merges into Chenab river. Some vehicles have also been damaged in the area,” Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma added. As per the reports, at least three houses were also damaged in the flash floods.
-
LG Saxena orders action against former DDA officials for financial misappropriation
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena has ordered the Delhi Development Authority to get an FIR registered against 11 former DDA officials for financial misappropriation and violation of rules in a nine-year-old case. The LG has also ordered that their full pension benefits be withdrawn. According to a senior official in LG's office, the matter is related to the award of work for the upgradation and beautification of Coronation Park at Kingsway Camp in 2013.
