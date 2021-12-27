All ‘non-essential’ movement off limits in Delhi after 11pm

Night curfew will be enforced in the national capital between 11pm and 5am with immediate effect, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority directed on Monday, prohibiting all non-essential movement at night as it rushed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Delhi saw an uptick of 0.68% in infections on Monday. The curfew will dampen new year celebrations, and affect restaurants, bars and movie theatres, which are trying to recover after being hit hard due to pandemic restrictions.

Restaurants, bars and other non-essential establishments will have to down shutters by 10.30pm to allow time to staff reach home before the curfew. No e-passes will be issued for any non-essential movement.

Individuals transit is prohibited, except for emergency staff, media, essential goods delivery and people going to and from railways stations, bus terminuses and the airport. Those seeking medical care have to show documents justifying movement. Visits to neighbourhood stores are allowed.

There is no restriction on transport of goods, and no separate permission or e-pass are required.

“The status of COVID-19 in Delhi has been reviewed and it has been observed that numbers of COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly over the last few days and positivity rate has also increased, besides concomitant increase in new Omicron variant of COVID- 19,” the authority said in its order issued Monday morning. “Therefore, it is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the city with immediate effect as an emergency measure for wellbeing and safety of people.”

District authorities will to deploy enforcement teams to enforce the curfew. “No exemptions will be allowed except those mentioned in the DDMA order,” a district magistrate said on condition of anonymity. “No e-passes will be allowed for any other activities because the night curfew window is only for six hours.”

Public transport will ply for exempted persons during the curfew.

DDMA has asked district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to deploy staff at places where crowds might gather. They have been asked to adequately inform and sensitize field functionaries about strict compliance.

“In case any person is found violating the DDMA order, they will be proceeded against as per Section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and other provisions of section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005,” an official said.

There is not much scientific evidence about the efficacy of night curfews, an expert said.

“At night, markets are not as crowded as in the daytime, except at night parties. Curfews are rarely used as a public health measure because this promotes negative behaviour of corruption, and deliberate violation,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital. “Infected people transmit the Omicron variant. Therefore, avoiding unnecessary travel, party, celebration, shopping, etc., is useful.”

“The metro cities have a night life and, due to less aggressive enforcement exercises at night to work as a deterrent, chances of Covid protocol violations by people increase,” a district official said, not wanting to be identified.

Restaurateurs are badly hit due to night curfew. People who had booked tables for December 31 have already started cancelling. The night curfew will reduce the restaurants’ operational hours, resulting in loss of business in the peak season, said Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurants Association of India, a trade body.

“The night curfew will not make much difference to shops, but it will hit cinemas, restaurants, hotels and bars industry,” said Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trader and Industry, an umbrella association of traders.

