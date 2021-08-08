Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / All weekly markets in Capital set to reopen tomorrow: CM Kejriwal
delhi news

All weekly markets in Capital set to reopen tomorrow: CM Kejriwal

Weekly markets were closed after a lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 due to a surge in cases during the second Covid-19 wave.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 03:43 AM IST
Currently, only 50% of the allowed vendors in a weekly market per zone are permitted to transact business there.(HT Photo )

All weekly markets in the national capital will reopen from August 9, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, even as he urged people to strictly follow Covid-19-appropriate behaviour.

Weekly markets were closed after a lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 due to a surge in cases during the second Covid-19 wave. Later, one weekly market in each municipal zone was allowed to open with proper adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and in keeping with official guidelines.

On Saturday evening, Kejriwal tweeted: “Weekly markets are being opened from Monday. These r poor people. Govt is quite concerned about their livelihoods. However, everyone’s health and lives are also imp. I urge everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour after these mkts are opened.”

A detailed order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on reopening of weekly markets and guidelines to be followed by the stakeholders concerned was still awaited at the time of going to print.

Currently, only 50% of the allowed vendors in a weekly market per zone are permitted to transact business there. No weekly market is allowed to function on roadsides.

DDMA allowed the Delhi Metro and public buses to operate with 100% seating capacity from July 26, and also allowed multiplexes, spas, swimming pools, auditoriums and entertainment parks to reopen in the Capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news covid-19 coronavirus arvind kejriwal delhi market
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP