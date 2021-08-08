All weekly markets in Capital set to reopen tomorrow: CM Kejriwal

All weekly markets in the national capital will reopen from August 9, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, even as he urged people to strictly follow Covid-19-appropriate behaviour.

Weekly markets were closed after a lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 due to a surge in cases during the second Covid-19 wave. Later, one weekly market in each municipal zone was allowed to open with proper adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and in keeping with official guidelines.

On Saturday evening, Kejriwal tweeted: “Weekly markets are being opened from Monday. These r poor people. Govt is quite concerned about their livelihoods. However, everyone’s health and lives are also imp. I urge everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour after these mkts are opened.”

A detailed order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on reopening of weekly markets and guidelines to be followed by the stakeholders concerned was still awaited at the time of going to print.

Currently, only 50% of the allowed vendors in a weekly market per zone are permitted to transact business there. No weekly market is allowed to function on roadsides.

DDMA allowed the Delhi Metro and public buses to operate with 100% seating capacity from July 26, and also allowed multiplexes, spas, swimming pools, auditoriums and entertainment parks to reopen in the Capital.