Police pull the plug on meet over Nuh in Delhi after hate speeches

Alleged hate speeches against Muslims and remarks provoking Hindus against the minority community were made by speakers at the Hindu Mahapanchayat organised at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss the July 31 communal violence in Nuh, police officers aware of the matter said.

A screengrab from a purported video shared by the Hindu Sena. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yati Narsinghanand, the controversial head priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi temple, were among the speakers for which the police gave “verbal permission”, according to the organisers. The police, however, denied giving permission to hold the event.

According to officers present at the venue, they intervened and stopped the event when the speakers started giving hate speeches. They said that they removed Yati Narsinghanand from the venue and dispersed nearly 100 people who had assembled to participate in the event.

The event came just nine days after the Supreme Court on August 11 said that hate speeches against any religious community are unacceptable. “Some sensitisation has to be done among the police force. On that we would like the assistance of Centre and states. There are problem areas. After all, it is in the interest of everybody to have peace,” the Supreme Court said in its observation over alleged hate speeches and Muslim boycott calls given in the wake of communal clashes in Nuh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Clashes erupted between Hindus and Muslims in Nuh on July 31, after mobs attacked a religious procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal. In the violence, which spread to nearby Gurugram as well, at least six people died while 88 others were injured.

On August 6, hundreds of people from villages in and around Gurugram gathered to attend a mahapanchayat where calls for economic and social boycott of Muslims were allegedly made.

In a video shared with HT by the Hindu Sena, additional deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Hemant Tiwari can be seen taking the microphone from the outfit’s head, Vishnu Gupta, while the latter was delivering his speech. Tiwari announced that the event was over, “as despite repeated instructions to the organisers to not make remarks against any particular religion, such remarks were made.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his speech, Gupta said, Mewat has become a hub of terrorism and crime. He said that the government should set up camps of CRPF and the Indian Army in the district to deal with the anti-national elements there.

“...after the Nuh violence, Bittu Bajrangi was arrested and sent to jail while the police are looking for Money Manesar. But the police have not taken any action against the local legislator, Maman Khan,” he said.

Brij Bhushan Saini, national president of Dev Sena, one of the organisers, said, “We sought permission from the police for holding the event. During a telephonic conversation on Saturday night, the police granted us permission with certain conditions. If we did not have permission, how we managed to prepare a stage and arrange microphones and speakers. Several police personnel were present around the venue.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the New Delhi district police were asked about the event and the controversial remarks made by some speakers, additional deputy commissioner of police Hemant Tiwari said, “This matter is being examined. Action as per law will be taken.”

According to Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta, who was among the speakers, the mahapanchayat started around 10am and concluded at 12.30pm, nearly half an hour before the time for which the police “gave permission to the organisers”.

A purported video clip of Yati’s speech at the event was circulated on social media on Sunday.

In the alleged video clip, the head priest can be heard saying that he came to attend the event despite not keeping well. He said while the population of Hindus is decreasing, the number of Muslims is increasing in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“…if the Muslims continue to grow like this…the fate of Hindus will be the same as it was for 1000 years in the past, and the Hindus will face the same fate as they did in Kashmir, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Syria, Iraq, and Arab…If it continues, Hindus will have no land to live…they will have to die in oceans…Decide, which ocean you (Hindus) want to drown and die,” Yati says in the video.

In the later part of the purported video, Yati can be heard saying that Hindus do not have the courage to fight.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.

The mahapanchayat was organised under the aegis of All India Sanatan Federation. Apart from Yati Narsinghanand and Vishnu Gupta, controversial leader of Hindu Raksha Dal, Bhupedra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary, was also among the speakers. However, Chaudhary could not deliver his speech as the event was declared over by the police, Gupta said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said that they denied permission to the organisers as they listed a gathering of over 1,000 to 1,200 participants. Also, the organisers did not informed them that controversial leaders such as Yati Narsinghanand, Vishnu Gupta, and Pinky Chaudhary will be among the participants and speakers, said an officer.

The organisers, however said that they gave the police a list of all 200 groups, who were part of the event.