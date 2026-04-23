Amanatullah moves court alleging bias in assault probe

Aam Aadmi Party Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan has moved to Delhi court, alleging that a probe by Delhi Police against him in a 2023 case, was “biased” and overlooked crucial evidence proving his innocence.

The plea was moved before the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal of Rouse Avenue courts on April 18. (PTI)

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The plea was moved before the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal of Rouse Avenue courts on April 18.

The case stems from an incident that took place on October 1, 2023, wherein police alleged that Khan approached the complainant who was installing CCTV cameras for the Delhi Police near the gate number 10 of Jamia University. The MLA subsequently started abusing the victim and slapped him. Khan also abused and threatened his employer, a senior engineer, stated police. The complainant was taken to a hospital after he allegedly sustained injuries during the scuffle.

A case was lodged at Jamia Nagar Police Station under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing simple hurt) 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

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{{^usCountry}} In February this year, ACJM Dalal took cognisance of the chargesheet, observing that the police report showed prima facie offences by Khan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In February this year, ACJM Dalal took cognisance of the chargesheet, observing that the police report showed prima facie offences by Khan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his plea, Khan claimed that the investigation had overlooked the fact that he was not present at the incident spot and was instead attending an event in Sarita Vihar on the day of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his plea, Khan claimed that the investigation had overlooked the fact that he was not present at the incident spot and was instead attending an event in Sarita Vihar on the day of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The plea stated, “The information about the applicant attending a function was submitted to the investigating officer. However, it has not been taken into consideration while submitting the chargesheet. The participation of the accused in the function is proved by documentary evidence”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plea stated, “The information about the applicant attending a function was submitted to the investigating officer. However, it has not been taken into consideration while submitting the chargesheet. The participation of the accused in the function is proved by documentary evidence”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Stating that the complaint was filed with a malicious intention, Khan sought directions to investigate the evidence brought by him before framing charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stating that the complaint was filed with a malicious intention, Khan sought directions to investigate the evidence brought by him before framing charges. {{/usCountry}}

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The court went on to defer orders on charge and issued notice to police to respond on the next date of hearing on April 24.

Notably, Khan is also facing prosecution in the corruption and money laundering cases pertaining to appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board and a case related to obstructing police in Jamia Nagar during a raid to arrest a proclaimed offender last year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arnabjit Sur ...Read More Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city. Read Less

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