2 teenagers including one who pulled trigger caught for Amazon manager’s murder

NEW DELHI: Two of the five men who shot dead a 36-year-old senior manager of e-commerce giant Amazon in east Delhi’s Bhajanpura following an argument over giving way in a narrow lane on Tuesday evening have been apprehended, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Harpreet Gill was shot dead by the five men after an argument on letting the other group pass in the narrow east Delhi lane

Among those caught by the police is Mohammed Sameer alias Maya, who allegedly pulled the trigger, a senior police officer said after a team of special cell officers nabbed him. Sameer was the one who was carrying a pistol when the five stepped out for a ride on motorcycles after a party at a house in Bhajanpura’s North Ghonda area.

Police said the five came across Harpreet Gill, 36, and Govind Singh, 32, who were coming from the other side of a narrow lane. Both sides wanted the other to stop and give way. “Bilal and his associates became aggressive. Junaid got down and slapped Govind Singh. When Govind and Harpreet tried to get down to speak with the youngsters, Mohd Sameer (Maya)opened fire from close range and shot both Harpreet and Govind in the head,” a police officer said.

Harpreet succumbed to his injuries while Govind is being treated for the gunshot injury.

It is not clear if Sameer, the second suspect to be caught, has been formally placed under arrest.

An official statement by Delhi police only referred to the first arrest in the case, Bilal Gani, 18, that was made at 2am on Thursday.

Police said Bilal Gani, who turned 18 on Sunday, was arrested near Signature Bridge. He is allegedly involved in a murder in Bhajanpura and a second case of robbing a scooty from a person in 2022.

“Bilal Gani alias Mallu has turned 18 years old just a couple of days ago when he celebrated his 18th birthday on August 27. He is educated up to 10th class. He works at a welding shop in North Ghonda, Bhajanpura. His father works as an aluminium cutter and carpenter,” the police statement said.

The statement added that the five suspects intercepted two persons at about 11:40pm on August 29 and shot dead one of them in the Subhash Vihar area of Bhajanpura.

The accused decided to lie low for a while but were identified after scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed near the spot. “Efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining accused persons in this case,” it added.

The three suspects on the run have been identified as Sohail, 23, Mohd Junaid 23 and Adnan, 19.

