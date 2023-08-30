Unidentified assailants kill 36-year-old man in Delhi’s Bhajanpura

A 36-year-old man, who worked as a senior manager with Amazon, was shot dead while another person was injured when five unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired on them at north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy police commissioner (north-east) Joy Tirkey said that a case has been registered even as the motive behind the murder remained unclear. “The reason behind the firing incident is being ascertained,” said Tirkey.

He identified the 36-year-old as Harpreet Gill, a Bhajanpura resident, and the injured as Govind Singh, 32, who sells dumplings in the area.

Tirkey said that the assailants intercepted the two around 11.37pm on Tuesday while Gill and Singh were on a motorcycle. The attackers fired unprovoked and sped away.

The two were rushed to a hospital nearby where Gill was declared dead. He was shot in his head and Singh behind his ear. Singh was referred to Lok Nayak Hospital in a serious condition. “We are scanning CCTV footage and making all efforts to identify and nab the killers,” said Tirkey.

