Amid congestion at Delhi airport, govt tells airlines to deploy more staff

The civil aviation ministry on Tuesday asked airlines to deploy more staff at all check-in counters, a directive that comes amid large delays being reported from several major airports, particularly New Delhi’s Terminal 3.

The notification comes a day after minister Jyotiraditya Scindia carried out an inspection at T3, where he directed multiple steps to ease congestion.

“It has come to the notice of the ministry of civil aviation that airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers,” said Tuesday’s notification.

“Scheduled airlines are therefore advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports,” it added.

Building on some of the steps that Scindia asked officials to take, the new directions also urge airlines to share realtime estimates of waiting times at various airport entry gates on their social media.

On Monday, the ministry also directed flights to be reduced during the morning peak hours between 5am and 9am.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, said it was working closely with regulatory bodies and airport operators to ease the congestion across airports in the country.

A Vistara official said the airline was keeping its passengers informed and updated.

SpiceJet, in compliance with the directive, is ensuring there is adequate staff for smooth flow of passengers at all airports, an airline spokesperson said.

Officials have said it will take roughly a week for the measures to take effect.

The chaos appeared to continue on Tuesday with more people posting photos of big crowds at various points of the airport, especially the security check area.

Air India became the latest airline on Tuesday to ask flyers to show up early for departing flights, advising them to keep three-and-a-half to four hours at hand before departure.

